Obituary notice: CUMARASWAMY – Yogamani (Yogi)

CUMARASWAMY – Yogamani (Yogi); beloved wife of the late Ponniah Cumaraswamy, loving mother of Harry & Shyamali and mother in law of Damayanthi & the late Barry Gorman. Grandmother of Dilly & Hiro, and great grandmother of Arjuna, Zara, Roshan & Jade. Cremation at 2.30pm on Wednesday 1 May 2019 at Camellia Chapel, Macquarie Park, cnr. Delhi & Plassey Roads, North Ryde.