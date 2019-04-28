“STORIES IN SONG” SERIES 2019 – “ARE THE GOOD TIMES REALLY OVER”? – BY Des Kelly

With everything that has happened in Sir Lanka,

“My Lovely Island Home” recently, the last thing I wanted to do, was to bring my “Stories in Song” back into focus, for the many thousands of on-line readers of eLanka, the main website for Lankan/Aussies, plus Lankan/Patriots everywhere. However, what has happened, is now in the past, and, what now, needs to happen, in the future, is to try to ensure that it DOES NOT happen again. Like a lot of my readers, I would concur that this is easier said, than done,

but folks, where there is Faith, there is always Hope, and I certainly hope that this tiny Island will now take the necessary steps to make doubly sure, that what occurred on Easter Sunday of 2019, NEVER happens again.

The late, great Merle Haggard felt the same way about America, and this is why he wrote the music & the lyrics of the song I am featuring today. Just goes to show, what good Country Music is all about. This great song has Merle wishing for the “good old days” in America, in EXACTLY the same way that I feel, for Ceylon, of the 40s & 50s, the beautiful Country in which I was born. For me, and for my readers, those early years really WERE “the good old days”

Please listen to, and enjoy this Merle Haggard Song, folks, may sound a trifle negative, but is VERY TRUE!!!.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief). — eLanka.