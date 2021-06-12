Obituary Notice – Trixie Pieris

It is with great regret that we wish to inform you of the passing of Mrs. Trixie Pieris, elder sister of Rev Fr. Hilarion Fernando, who is very well known to all members of our SLNSWCA community:

Mrs. Trixie Pieris (former Bursar of the Open University) sister-in-law of Bishop Marius Pieris, passed away peacefully on 10th June.

The funeral will take place on 12th June at St. Anthony’s Church, Kadalana, Moratuwa, Sri Lanka.

Eternal rest, grant unto her O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. May she rest in peace. Amen.

Our next Community Mass on the 29th of June will be offered for the repose of her soul.

Christian

Secretary, SLNSWCA