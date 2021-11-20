Obituary: Sirinimal Adikari – From his son Delan Adikari

Last night our family was able to confirm funeral details for my father Sirinimal Adikari .

The Funeral will be the Stratus Chapel, Bunarong Memorial Park,

790 frankstan Dandenong Road, Dandenong south

Monday 22nd Nov at 14:30 (Australian Eastern Daylight Savings Time)

The venue will confirm today about the Government announcement yesterday about capcity limits being lifted.

*However they are still enforcing that those that attending are fully (double) vaccinatinated and have mentioned they will ask for Check ins, Proof of Vaccination and ID check at venue and refuse entry to those that can not comply. This is out of our hands and not our decision but we as a family are comfortable with such protocols if it means more can attend.

For those that can’t attend a livestream of the funeral will be available. Details below

For info, questions or details please contact a family member directly.

Thank you