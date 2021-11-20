Ranil Mudunkotuwa proficient in aesthetic magnificence By Sunil Thenabadu

By the complex emotional process which is very much a conscious procedure is also automatic when it comes to naturally talented singers such as Ranil Mudunkotuwa. It is a combination of signals from the nervous system that help to produce intricate musical notes and interpretive decisions on whether to apply a particular technique in measuring up its comparative and expressive value, all these within split seconds. One of the imperative distinctiveness of applying comparative philosophy and vocal creativity is to discriminate one tradition of music, specific styles, and techniques from other traditions of music and their parallel styles, by not blending them all together,Ranil has trained himself to possess self-controlled breathing which is perhaps the most vital element in signing. Ranil could with his grooming, effortlessly navigate over these constraints with supreme comfort.

Ranil hails from Ratnapura received his formal education from Seevali Central College,Ratnapura.He has had a passion for music from his younger days.With his innate abilities had pursued music as asubject in class then had learnt the basics from legendary Nanda Malini before proceeding to Bahath Khanda University in India for a diploma in music.On arrival to further enhance his innate ability in music had studied under Visharada Ananda Perera.He made his debut song ‘Podino’ based on the famous novel ‘Senkottan” of young lyricist and author Mahinda Prasad Musinmbula to the musical score of legendary Rohana Weerasinghe.It is very appropriate to quote that Ranil rose to fame instantly with this debut song.

Thereafter his road to success was made easy with the release of several other masterpieces released subsequently. The song ‘Duwakage Sinawa’ to the of lyrics of Mahinda Prasad Musimbula to the musical arrangement of Nawaratne Gamage.Then the song video “Maa Nethra Kayaniya” the lyrics were by another popular lyricist Ravi Siriwardena, to the musical score of veteran Ananda Perera.His next video song was “ Aprakashitha Premaya, lyrics were by another talented famous lyricist Rajee Wasantha Welgama the music was by another talented popular musician Aruna Gunawardena,In Ranil Mudunkotuwas you tube channel all these video songs are heard and viewed by a. many fans having a large viewer audience.

Ranil Mudukotuwa was elected to sing along with Uresha Ravihari in the famous ‘Sihinayaki Re” program on the 23rd December 2018, one of SLRC’s popular two hour program on Sunday nights when popular lyricist Mahinda Prasad Masimbula was the guest artiste who was entrusted to select ten songs in front of massive audience.During this program Masimbula also selected the song of Ranil Mudunkotuwa ‘Podino”the song that changed the musical journey of Ranil which was composed by Masimbula himself based on his popular novel “Senkottan”.

Ranil Mudunkotuwa continues in the music arena giving attention to his singing talents also taking part in indoor concerts, open air musical shows to be constantly in touch with his innate talent which had further blossomed under guidance and expertise of his mentors.It is the fervent hope that he would rise to stardom in no time with more hit songs which he seriously contemplates to voice.