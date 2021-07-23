“OLD FRIENDS” – By Des Kelly

Sent to me by my "Good Friends"

another beautifully written piece that tells us the story of life. Unfortunately, the Author of this great "post" is unknown

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in- Chief) e'Lanka.

Profound and Inevitable..Credit to the Author.

This is one of the nicest articles I've read in a while: no politics, no religion, , and no racial issues,

just food for thought!

TAKE YOUR TIME TO READ IT TO THE END.

You know… time has a way of moving quickly and catching you unaware of the passing years.

It seems just yesterday that I was young and embarking on my new life. Yet in a way, it seems like eons ago, and I wonder where all the years went. I know that I lived them all. I have glimpses of how it was back then and of all my hopes and dreams.

But, here it is… the last quarter of my life and it catches me by surprise… How did I get here so fast? Where did the years go and where did my youth go?

I remember well seeing older people through the years and thinking that those older people were years away from me and that I was only on the first quarter and the fourth quarter was so far off that I could not visualise it or imagine fully what it would be like.

But, here it is… my friends are retired and getting gray… they move slower and I see an older person now. Some are in better and some worse shape than me… but, I see the great change. Not like the ones that I remember who were young and vibrant.. but, like me, their age is beginning to show and we are now those older folks that we used to see and never thought we’d become.

Each day now, I find that just getting a shower is a real target for the day! And taking a nap is not a treat anymore… it’s mandatory! Cause if I don’t on my own free will… I fall asleep where I sit!

And so… now I enter into this new season of my life unprepared for all the aches and pains and the loss of strength and ability to go and do things that I wish I had done but never did!! But, at least I know, though I’m on the last quarter and I’m not sure how long it will last… this I know, that when it’s over on this earth… it’s over. A new adventure will begin!

Yes, I have regrets. There are things I wish I hadn’t done… things I should have done, but indeed, there are many things I’m happy to have done. It’s all in a lifetime.

So, if you’re not on the last quarter yet.. let me remind you, that it will be here faster than you think. So, whatever you would like to accomplish in your life do it quickly! Don’t put things off too long!! Life goes by quickly. So, do what you can today, as you can never be sure whether you’re on the last quarter or not!

You have no promise that you will see all the seasons of your life…. so, live for today and say all the things that you want your loved ones to remember.. and hope that they appreciate and love you for all the things that you have done for them in all the years past!

“Life” is a gift to you. The way you live your life is your gift to those who come after. Make it a fantastic one.

LIVE IT WELL! ENJOY TODAY!

DO SOMETHING FUN! BE HAPPY!

HAVE A GREAT DAY!

Remember “It is health that is real wealth and not pieces of gold and silver.

LASTLY, CONSIDER THIS:

~ Going out is good…

Coming home is better!

~ You forget names….

But it’s OK because some people forgot they even knew you!!!

~ You realize you’re never going to be really good at anything like golf.

~ The things you used to care to do, you aren’t as interested in anymore, but you really don’t care that you aren’t as interested.

~ You sleep better on a lounge chair with the TV ‘ON’ than in bed. It’s called “pre-sleep”.

~ You miss the days when everything worked with just an “ON” and “OFF” switch..

~ You tend to use more 4 letter words .. “what?”…”when?”.. ???

~ You have lots of clothes

in your wardrobe, more than half of which. you will never wear.

~ But Old is good in some things: Old Songs,

Old movies,

and best of all,

OLD FRIENDS!!

Stay well, “OLD FRIEND!”

Send this on to other “Old Friends!” and let them laugh in AGREEMENT!!! It’s Not What You Gather, But What You Scatter That Tells What Kind Of Life You Have Lived.

Have an awesome day!! Cheers!

