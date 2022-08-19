“ORATORY AT IT’S BEST” – by Des Kelly

An absolutely superb picture of a President of America that no-one should ever forget, one, who in my own opinion was, in all aspects, the BEST PRESIDENT under the flag emblazoned with Stars & Stripes, who could go ANYWHERE and hold his audiences in the palm of his hand, just as he had done in India.

The late ‘Indian Icons’ mentioned here, would be smiling in their graves, to hear ORATORY AT IT’S BEST, as my personally preferred title suggests.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) e’ Lanka.