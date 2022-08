Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo 119 19 08 22

On Kaleidoscope today in the backdrop of Nuga Gama – the village in the city, we chat about stagflation, logistics, the economic crisis’ impact on women & girls, give you some market and economic news plus check out deep dive chess.

Don’t forget to let us know if you’d like to follow speed reading with Sanjeev!