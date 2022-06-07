Pakistan donates street library

Source:Sundayobserver

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are two long standing allies sharing a long and glorious history. Pakistan is one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with Sri Lanka since independence.

Sri Lanka’s first street library gifted by the people of Pakistan to further enhance the timeless friendship between our two countries was inaugurated recently. Books in all three languages Sinhala, Tamil and English will be available at the library.

The location of the library is a beautiful and scenic area with a quiet environment in the shade of a large tree, opposite Royal College in the parking of race course.

The idea is that such an environment will stimulate the reader to develop an interest in reading. Anyone can access this library for free.

The building and books were donated by the Government of Pakistan, under the concept of a “Street Library”. This Library has a different concept compared to other libraries. This library will operate on the concept of “Take a book, leave a book”. There is no librarian and anyone can come here and read books. Readers are encouraged to donate books of their choice to the library, especially when they are taking any book with them.

The raging violence in the world can only be alleviated by a human society of free-thinking and aesthetic minds.