Peterites showcase new jersey, ready for re-entry into rugby arena

St. Peter’s College, one of the oldest rugby playing schools in the country with a history of over 80 years, has groomed its team ready to re-enter the inter-school arena armed with a new jersey that also promotes and pays tribute to their four financial partners.

With its reputation as a crowd pulling team, the Peterites have been successful in enticing and continuing their partnership with Gold sponsor Kotmale for all age groups besides signing deals with Trip A Deal and 3Pl EFL as Silver sponsor and Principal sponsor TDM International United Kingdom, a freight forwarding company whose managing director is Themiya de Mel, a distinguished old boy of St. Peter’s College.

The Peterites are currently gearing for an inter-school Provincial Sevens tournament scheduled to take place on December 17 and 19 at a venue in Colombo that is yet to be confirmed.

The new jersey presentation ceremony took place on Friday at the school with its rector Rev. Fr. Rohitha Rodrigo gracing the occasion along with the president of the Rugby Foundation of St. Peter’s College, Mangala Dharmapriya and Dilshan Hareen Perera also of the SPC Rugby Foundation along with head coach Sanath Martis, assistant coach Rajeew Perera, master in charge Noel Cooray and his assistant Jimutha Kariyawasm.