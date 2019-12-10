







Photos from the Food Fair organised by The Federation of Sri Lanka Organization In Qld – to Raise Funds to send Hospital Beds to Sri Lanka.

The Event was organized by the Federation of Sri Lanka Organization In Qld All the Sri Lanka Associations in Brisbane under one Umbrella got together with the aim of Raising $20,000 Target which we have Almost achieved. The High Commissioner also attended during his official Visit to Brisbane.

Also our Australian friend Scott Walker from Brisbane who is a philanthropist who has already Sponsored about 100 Villages with Water Purification Plants and also the maintenance of these Units also attended.







