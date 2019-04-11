Prime Minister, The Hon. Scott Morrison MP – EASTER 2019 message

UNCLASSIFIED

The Hon. Scott Morrison MP

Prime Minister

EASTER 2019

At Easter, Australians join Christians around the world to proclaim the joy and grace at the centre of the Christian faith.

For Christians, Easter is a time for reflection and renewal, of contemplating the story of Christ’s sacrifice and resurrection, and His enduring promise of forgiveness.

In recalling the sacrifices made for us, we are reminded of the obligation we all have to each other and of the timeless Gospel admonition to “Love one another as I have loved you”.

This Easter, I pay tribute to the influence of the Christian faith on our land. This faith has seen the sick tended in hospitals; the children educated in schools; the poor supported by Christian charities; the lonely comforted by church communities; and countless lives provided with strength and support.

May all of us be encouraged in our commitment to serve others and to uphold the values that we celebrate today.

He is risen! Happy Easter!

The Hon Scott Morrison MP

Prime Minister of Australia

