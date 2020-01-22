







The Hon. Scott Morrison MP

Prime Minister

The Hon. Paul Fletcher MP

Minister for Communications, Cyber Safety and the Arts

JOINT MEDIA RELEASE

Wednesday 22 January 2020

PRIME MINISTER’S LITERARY AWARDS OPEN FOR ENTRIES

The 2020 Prime Minister’s Literary Awards are now open for entries until 28 February 2020.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the Awards recognise the outstanding work by Australian authors and acknowledge the importance of literature in the cultural life of the nation.

“I am pleased to announce entries are now open for the 2020 Prime Minister’s Literary Awards and encourage our nation’s many great writers to submit their work,” said the Prime Minister.

“Each year I am impressed by the diversity of Australian voices expressed through our literature and historical exploration, and I look forward to seeing another collection of challenging, interesting and entertaining work.”

Minister for Communications, Cyber Safety and the Arts, the Hon Paul Fletcher said the Awards celebrate Australian stories and the significant contribution literature, history and poetry makes to our understanding of the world and our place in it.

“Our cultural and creative sector entertains and educates us, and makes a profound contribution to our national identity. The Prime Minister’s Literary Awards provide a place of national recognition for the extraordinary work of our authors, historians, illustrators and poets,” Minister Fletcher said.

The Awards are presented in six categories – children’s literature, young adult literature, fiction, poetry, non-fiction, Australian history – with a total prize pool of $600,000.

If you have published or released work during 2019 you may be eligible to enter.

For more information about the Awards and to apply visit: www.arts.gov.au/pmla

