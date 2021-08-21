Promoting ‘Destination Sri Lanka’ in Jordan

The meeting in progress

Source:Dailynews

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Jordan on August 2 hosted a meeting at the Chancery to promote “Destination Sri Lanka” with leading tour and travel Representatives and officials of airlines to Sri Lanka to encourage and revive interest in visiting Sri Lanka.

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Jordan Shanika Dissanayake gave a presentation emphasising the new COVID 19 health protocols, which have been in place since July 7 and elaborated on the tourist attractions that could be experienced for those who are fully vaccinated.

Ambassador Dissanayake requested the Travel Operators to encourage millennials to travel to Sri Lanka as this is one of the fastest growing segments in the Tourism Sector in Jordan with many millennials likely to be repeat visitors.

The invitees were informed about the user-friendly Travel App soon to be launched by Sri Lanka Tourism, which would be accessible by mobile phone to make travel easier within the country.

The Embassy is now in discussion to encourage more airlines to fly to Sri Lanka.