







14 January 2020

QUOTES FROM ARTISTS PERFORMING AT AUSTRALIA DAY LIVE 2020

What artists say about being involved in Australia Day Live in 2020:

The Original Seekers – former Australians of the Year Athol Guy AO, Bruce Woodley AO, Keith Potger AO with long-time music producer Michael Cristiano – are honoured to join other Australian musical colleagues at the Sydney Opera House forecourt on January 26.

“At a time when our country needs much healing and bonding, may our songs and contribution – especially Bruce’s tribute version of ‘I Am Australian’ – be shared and enjoyed in this spirit,” said Athol Guy AO.

——

John Williamson, whose performance at Australia Day Live marks the beginning of his ‘Winding Back’ year on the road, with the much-loved legend celebrating a five-decade career:

“Australians are proud of our country, of who we are, and on January 26 I’ll be doing my best to stir the Aussie spirit. I will be singing ‘True Blue’ for the volunteers, emergency services, to those that have lost their homes and businesses and all their families.

“I can’t wait to join this group of incredible musicians on this iconic outdoor stage, to perform on our national day,” he said.

——

Isaiah Firebrace – Former X-Factor winner who represented Australia at Eurovision 2017 – has been touring regional NSW in the lead up to Australia Day working with young Indigenous singers:

“I am so honoured to be performing at the iconic Sydney Opera House on Australia Day. I’m a very proud Yorta Yorta man and a very proud Australian, and I hope that I can help us all come together and enjoy the music as one.

“What we need now after a very tough few months as a country is unity and I add my support and thanks to all of the volunteers who have worked so hard to protect our beautiful land.

“For me, music is about inspiring and improving the lives of young people – especially my people and I am very committed to on ongoing discussion about what we can do to improve the lives of young Aboriginals.

“Never give up on your dreams – let’s work together to make things better,” said Firebrace, who comes from a large Aboriginal family in the NSW town of Moama.

——-

Vanessa Amorosi – who is in the running to represent Australia at this year’s Eurovision: “For me, Australia Day is all about coming together to celebrate a melting pot of cultures. I am a proud Aussie and I love our culturally diverse country.”

——

Diana Rouvas – the 2019 Voice winner:

“I am honoured to be a part of the Australia Day Live concert – to be among some of Australia’s best musicians and artists is something special.

“As a Greek/Australian, being an Australian to me means being a part of a nation that is made up of all cultures of the world… uniting different nationalities and bringing us together.”

Christine Anu – much-loved pop-singer-songwriter:

“I am an indigenous woman with a prominent career living in a nation where generally speaking, the public knows more about me than my people. Personally, I have always taken the opportunity to use “the date” as a way to continue the conversation with the wider community, about the forgotten history and silenced voices of the past.

“I wish for the future of this nation to understand the beginnings of our society… the good, the bad and the ugly… and to stand up and own it, regardless of the decisions made by past governments”.

—–

Aussie rockers Eskimo Joe:

“Heyho good people. We are so very excited to be playing live at the Opera House with the amazing and talented Sydney Symphony Orchestra on Australia Day!

“It’s going to be an epic day.”

Daniel Belle – opera supremo

“It’s an absolute pleasure to be involved in the Australia Day Live concert.

“I’ve watched previous years concerts and they are always a great showcase of Australian talent.

“I’m looking forward to stepping on the stage and being amongst it.”

——

Sydney Symphony Orchestra

“The Sydney Symphony Orchestra is proud to once again anchor the annual Australia Day musical performance. Together with all the artists involved, this year’s Australia Day concert will pay tribute to our emergency service volunteers who’ve given so much during this devastating bushfire and drought period affecting so many NSW communities.

“Throughout the Orchestra’s 88-year history sharing experiences with music-lovers across NSW and around the world, we’ve seen first-hand the ability of music to bring communities together. We look forward to the Australia Day 2020 concert and celebrating the true meaning of the Aussie spirit: mateship, unity, creativity and community support – all of which we have seen in spades in recent events.”

For more information on Australia Day in NSW, please visit www.australiaday.com.au.

Stay connected:

#AustraliaDay2020

#AusDaySyd

Facebook.com/AustraliaDay26

Twitter.com/AustraliaDay

Instagram.com/AustraliaDay26

Youtube.com/AustraliaDay26

MEDIA:

Australia Day Council of NSW: media@dpc.nsw.gov.au

ONLINE MEDIA CENTRE: https://www.australiaday.com.au/about/media-centre/

Include Images, Artists bios, Address speaker bio and image, media releases, file footage, Media manual will be uploaded shortly







