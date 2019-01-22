“RANGE ROVER” – By Des Kelly

I am not talking about the vehicle above. Nothing wrong with the transport itself. My issue here, is with the driver of this particular R.R. What IS the matter with Prince Phillip, Her Majesty’s Consort ?. He lives at Buckingham Palace, or wherever (I am never sure where these “Royal People” actually live. Maybe they go to Buck.Palace just to dine).

I am also aware that, with all these “Brexit” problems, things must be getting a bit tough for their Royalty too, but surely,

Prince Phillip should be able to afford a chauffeur to drive him wherever he wants to go ?. 98 years old, just two years away from getting a letter from his wife, congratulating him on his long life, he gets into this bloody Range Rover, drives up the Street, possibly to go down to the nearest tavern to get himself some beer, then crashes into, or is crashed into by this other car, topples over, (this Range Rover), which doesn’t say much about the stabilizers of the vehicle, is helped out, by a passer-by, and walks off uninjured, but just a little bit dazed. What did Her Majesty say, when he got home ?. I don’t think that he listens to her anyway. From what I read, and what I hear, He, is to Queen Elizabeth ll, exactly what Prince Albert was to Queen Victoria. Consorts who are constantly trying to SORT things out for themselves. This is o.k. I suppose, because, after all, Consorts always claim that they have sort-of nothing to do around the place (or palace, in this case).

Anyway, what I am concerned about, is the fact that 98 year olds should not be driving Range Rovers or anything else, for that matter. If their spouses are still alive, wouldn’t it be quite enough for these would-be motorists to drive them (spouses) mad ?. Prince Phillip would be much better off, going for a walk around the palace gardens, enjoying the flora and fauna. He is a truly amazing man, naturally tough, because he was also a Navy man. Here am I, 15 years younger than him, can hardly walk anymore, let alone drive a Range Rover, and, there he is, behind the wheel of his vehicle, taking unnecessary risks with his life, at this late stage of it. What I am even mor concerned about,, is the fact that he is also risking the lives of people much younger than him. I believe that there was a child in the other car involved in this accident, and thankfully, no one was badly hurt, this time. Somehow, I think (and hope) that His Royal Highness, Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh will hand over his car keys to Queen Elizabeth ll, who, hopefully, in turn, will hide them somewhere in their home, where he will never be able to find them. This “Range Rover” will then be forced to not “rove” around any more. I rest my case.

Desmond Kelly

(Editor-in-Chief)—eLanka.