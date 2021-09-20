Ratana Sutta Chanting at Los Angeles Vihara-by Ananda Kannangara

Source:Dailynews

The founder and the Chief Incumbent of Dharma Vijaya Buddhist Vihara, Los Angeles, America, Agga Maha Panditha Ven. Walpola Piyananda Thera will conduct a special Ratana Sutta Chanting at the temple premises on September 19 (Sunday) from 8.00 am to 8.00 pm with the participation of Buddhist monks living in America.

Sri Lankans could view this religious programme on Dharma Vijaya Buddhist Vihara facebook. Ven. Thera said the objective of organising this Dhamma sermon is to invoke blessings on the members of our Tri-Forces, the Police, the President and people and also worldwide COVID infected people as well as to bestow merits on people who died due to this virus.

The Ven. Thera said at this crucial moment all Sri Lankans should get together and help control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.