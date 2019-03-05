Ray Williams med rel – $400,000 to support Try League Program

Tuesday, 5 March 2019

$400,000 TO SUPPORT TRY LEAGUE PROGRAM

More than 3500 children from migrant backgrounds will be encouraged to participate in the NSW Rugby League ‘Try League’ program thanks to the NSW Liberals & Nationals Government.

Minister for Multiculturalism Ray Williams announced NSW Rugby League will receive $400,000 to run the program, a commitment made possible thanks to the strong economic management of NSW Liberals & Nationals Government.

Mr Williams said the funding will expand the program across Western Sydney, South Western Sydney and Coffs Harbour.

“I’m delighted to support the ‘Try League’ program, which is breaking down barriers and social isolation for people from diverse communities,” Mr Williams said.

“This funding will encourage greater participation in Rugby League by creating a welcoming atmosphere for kids of all backgrounds.”

Member for Riverstone Kevin Connolly said the funding demonstrated the NSW Liberals & Nationals Government’s commitment to support local communities in Western Sydney.

“This program provides a wonderful opportunity for multicultural youth to engage in the social benefits of sport, creating a pathway to join local Rugby League clubs in Riverstone,” Mr Connolly said.

NSW Rugby League CEO David Trodden, welcomed the funding announcement.

“This is great news for the NSW Rugby League, which will allow us to expand our grassroots initiatives with multicultural communities. I hope we can see some of our future participants play for the Blues one day,” Mr Trodden said.

Over the last year, the NSW Liberals & Nationals Government has provided more than $23 million to multicultural communities.

