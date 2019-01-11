Ray Williams Message -Pongal 2019

PONGAL – 15 JANUARY 2019

நியூ ெவுத் வேல்ஸில் ச ொங்கல் சகொண்டொடும் அனைேருக்கும் என் மைமொர்ந்த ேொழ்த்துக்கனை ேழங்குேதில் நொன் மிகவும் மகிழ்ச்ெி அனடகிவறன்.

இந்த ிரெித்தி ச ற்ற தமிழ் அறுேனடத் திருேிழொ சதன்ைிந்தியொ முழுேதும் ரேலொகக் சகொண்டொடப் டுகிறது, வமலும் இயற்னகயின் ஈனகக் குணத்துக்கொக, அதற்கு நன்றி கூறும் ேொய்ப்ன யும் நம் அனைேருக்கும் தருகிறது. ொரம் ொியமொக, அொிெி, கரும்பு மற்றும் மஞ்ெள் வ ொன்றேற்றின் அறுேனடனய ச ொங்கல் திருேிழொ சகொண்டொடுகிறது; அத்துடன் திருமணங்கள் நனடச றும் மற்றும் அருள் ொலிக்கும் மொதமொக இது அறியப் டுகிறது.

நமது ெமூக மற்றும் ச ொருைொதொர ெொதனைகனை உருேொக்க திறனம ேொய்ந்த புலம்ச யர்ந்வதொனர ேரவேற்கும் அவத ெமயத்தில், அேர்கள் தங்கள் சமொழி, மதம், கலொெொரத்னதப் புதிய நொட்டில் வ ொற்றிப் வ ணுேதற்கும் நியூ ெவுத் வேல்ஸ் அரசு ஊக்குேிக்கிறது.

நியூ ெவுத் வேல்ஸ் அரெொைது நமது ெமூக சமொழிப் ள்ைிகளுக்கு 10.9 மில்லியன் டொலர்கள் முதலீடு செய்திருப் தில் ச ருமிதம் சகொள்கிறது. இது நமது மொநிலத்திலுள்ை செழித்து ேைரும் 12 தமிழ் சமொழிப் ள்ைிகளுக்கு நன்னம யக்கும்.

ச ொங்கல் என் து கலொெொர வேறு ொட்னட ஊக்குேிக்கும் ஒரு திருேிழொேொகும். இனதத் தமிழ் ெமூகம் மிகவும் மகிழ்வுடன் சகொண்டொட

நொன் அன்புடன் ேினழகின்வறன்.

வர ேில்லியம்ஸ் எம். ி.

(Ray Williams MP)

I am delighted to offer my warmest wishes to everyone celebrating Pongal in NSW.

This prominent Tamil harvest festival is widely celebrated across southern India and gives

us all a chance to thank nature for its bounty. Traditionally, Pongal celebrates the harvest of

rice, sugarcane, and turmeric; heralding a month of weddings and blessings.

As we welcome skilled migrants to build on our social and economic achievements, the

NSW Government encourages people to cherish their language, religion and culture in their

new land.

The NSW Government is proud to have invested $10.9 million for our community language

schools, and this will benefit the flourishing Tamil language schools in our state.

Pongal is a festival which promotes cultural diversity, and I wish the Tamil community a very

happy celebration.

Ray Williams MP