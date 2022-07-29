Recording of Multicultural Media Online Forum Dr Jan Fizzell, Dr Ramanathan Lakshmanan and Ms Danielle Fisher held on Wed 29 July 2022 / COVID-19, Flu & Donate Life Week Multilingual Resources
The video recording has already been posted on the NSW Multicultural Health Communication Service (MHCS) YouTube page and social media platforms.
YouTube
Vimeo
Please find the links to the social posts as follows:
Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn | instagram
For all the recordings of the online presser, please see link to the MHCS website:
https://www.mhcs.health.nsw.gov.au/media-centre/multicultural-media-online/multicultural-media-online
Multilingual Health Resources with information on COVID-19, flu, monkeypox and Donate Life Week:
COVID-19 and flu vaccination
- Winter boosters have been extended – translated materials available from Australia Health Department.
- Get your flu shot today – see link to translated resources on NSW Health Website: https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/Influenza/Pages/default.aspx
COVID-19 antivirals
- New poster/flyer for EDs is live https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/covid-19/Documents/antiviral-medicines-poster.pdf linked from https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/covid-19/Pages/posters-and-print.aspx#Antivirals.
This has been translated into 10 languages Managing COVID-19
- Steps to access antivirals in NSW: https://www.nsw.gov.au/covid-19/management/antivirals
COVID-19 reinfection period
- Media release: https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/news/Pages/20220712_00.aspx
- Evidence shows that with the new Omicron subvariants (BA.4 and BA.5) circulating in the community, people who have had COVID-19 previously can get it again sooner. This is why the testing and isolation period was reduced from 12 weeks down to 4 weeks. Although reinfection can occur sooner, your immunity from serious illness usually lasts a bit longer, which is why the advice is to wait and get your next recommended dose 3 months after infection. This will reinforce your protection at the best time.
Video assets of Western Sydney Wanderers – Department of Customer Service
- Hero film in English https://vimeo.com/724351076/ce3beee242
- Tomi – Croatian https://vimeo.com/722066605/2219a9caf4
- Tomi – English https://vimeo.com/722061469/c54019336f
- Charles – English with Ma’li https://vimeo.com/723234068/325e8c65d5
- Mariam – Arabic https://vimeo.com/722457468/7fee34667a
- Mariam – English https://vimeo.com/722457640/9961089878
- Marie – Mandarin https://vimeo.com/726905651/377e7c49d7
- Marie – English https://vimeo.com/726902337/8c64403041
Monkeypox
- Cases are expected to increase in NSW over the next couple of weeks, based on the situation overseas. The fact sheet is available in 10 languages: https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/factsheets/Pages/monkeypox.aspx
- To educate the public on monkeypox (e.g. what it is, symptoms), NSW Health posted a carousel on social media .
- A poster on monkeypox symptoms to be displayed in GPs/healthcare clinics has been distributed to the RACGP, PHNs and the Australian Medical Association: https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/factsheets/Publications/monkeypox-poster-gp.pdf
Donate Life Week 2022 / Organ and Tissue Donation Multilingual Videos
-
- See attached Donate Life Week 2022 Media Kit
- Please see below the MHCS YouTube links to the Alvin the Hero’ video – 1 min and 30 sec versions.
- FilmLife Videos – targeted for young people from multicultural backgrounds
-
-
- MHCS YouTube FilmLife Playlist of videos in English and multiple languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/mhcsnsw/search?query=FilmLife
-
-
- Organ and Tissue Donation Multicultural Campaign with multilingual resources and videos: https://www.mhcs.health.nsw.gov.au/about-us/campaigns-and-projects/completedprojects/organ-and-tissue-donation
-
- Visit DonateLife website to register to be an organ and tissue donor and for more information:
https://www.donatelife.gov.au/
***
Please feel free to share on your publications, broadcasts, social platforms and networks with your networks.
Thank you to you all for your kind and continuous support.
Warm regards,
Jess
Jesusa Helaratne
Deputy Director|NSW Multicultural Health Communication Service (MHCS)
COVID-19 Communications and Media Team |State Health Emergency Operations Centre (SHEOC)
- (02) 8797 7148|M. 0409 864 881 |E.jesusa.helaratne@health.nsw.gov.au
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK | LINKEDIN | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER | YOUTUBE | WECHAT