 Recording of Multicultural Media Online Forum Dr Jan Fizzell, Dr Ramanathan Lakshmanan and Ms Danielle Fisher held on Wed 29 July 2022 / COVID-19, Flu & Donate Life Week Multilingual Resources

The video recording has already been posted on the NSW Multicultural Health Communication Service (MHCS) YouTube page and social media platforms.

Please find the links to the social posts as follows:

For all the recordings of the online presser, please see link to the MHCS website:

https://www.mhcs.health.nsw.gov.au/media-centre/multicultural-media-online/multicultural-media-online

Multilingual Health Resources with information on COVID-19, flu, monkeypox and Donate Life Week:

COVID-19 and flu vaccination

COVID-19 antivirals

This has been translated into 10 languages Managing COVID-19

COVID-19 reinfection period

  • Media release: https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/news/Pages/20220712_00.aspx
  • Evidence shows that with the new Omicron subvariants (BA.4 and BA.5) circulating in the community, people who have had COVID-19 previously can get it again sooner. This is why the testing and isolation period was reduced from 12 weeks down to 4 weeks. Although reinfection can occur sooner, your immunity from serious illness usually lasts a bit longer, which is why the advice is to wait and get your next recommended dose 3 months after infection. This will reinforce your protection at the best time.  

Video assets of Western Sydney Wanderers – Department of Customer Service

Monkeypox  

Donate Life Week 2022 / Organ and Tissue Donation Multilingual Videos

  • FilmLife Videos – targeted for young people from multicultural backgrounds
    • Visit DonateLife website to register to be an organ and tissue donor and for more information:

https://www.donatelife.gov.au/

***

Please feel free to share on your publications, broadcasts, social platforms and networks with your networks.

Thank you to you all for your kind and continuous support.

Warm regards,

Jess

 

Jesusa Helaratne

Deputy Director|NSW Multicultural Health Communication Service (MHCS)

COVID-19 Communications and Media Team |State Health Emergency Operations Centre (SHEOC)

  1. (02) 8797 7148|M. 0409 864 881 |E.jesusa.helaratne@health.nsw.gov.au

 

