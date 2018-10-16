Regional Workforce Management (RWM) are Hiring Now – Labourers, Packers, Knifehands
Contact Nakita Lima on 0408 897 567 or email: nlima@meatprocessors.com.au
Regional Workforce Management (RWM) and based in Naracoorte, South Australia. We are seeking candidates willing to relocate for full time employment opportunities.
This is a full time permanent role, the candidate would need to complete a pre-employment medical assessment which includes drug and alcohol testing and a functionality test.
Please Note: Every candidate must have full working rights in Australia and need to be able to pass the medical assessment drug and alcohol test.
If a candidate is successful and employed with us they will be eligible for the following:
- Full time permanent role
- Job security
- 9.5% super
- 38+ hours of weekly work (Over time and weekend shift are available)
- 10 days paid sick leave
- 20 days of paid annual leave
- Paid according to the award rate