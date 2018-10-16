Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  Regional Workforce Management (RWM) are Hiring Now – Labourers, Packers, Knifehands

Regional Workforce Management (RWM) are Hiring Now – Labourers, Packers, Knifehands

Regional Workforce Management

Contact Nakita Lima on 0408 897 567 or email: nlima@meatprocessors.com.au

Regional Workforce Management (RWM) and based in Naracoorte, South Australia.  We are seeking candidates willing to relocate for full time employment opportunities. 

This is a full time permanent role, the candidate would need to complete a pre-employment medical assessment  which includes drug and alcohol testing  and a functionality test.

Please Note:  Every candidate must have full working rights in Australia and need to be able to  pass the medical assessment drug and alcohol test.

If a candidate is successful and employed with us they will be eligible for the following:

  • Full time permanent role
  • Job security
  • 9.5% super
  • 38+ hours of weekly work (Over time and weekend shift  are available)
  • 10 days paid sick leave
  • 20 days of paid annual leave
  • Paid according to the award rate

