Regional Workforce Management (RWM) are Hiring Now – Labourers, Packers, Knifehands

Contact Nakita Lima on 0408 897 567 or email: nlima@meatprocessors.com.au

Regional Workforce Management (RWM) and based in Naracoorte, South Australia. We are seeking candidates willing to relocate for full time employment opportunities.

This is a full time permanent role, the candidate would need to complete a pre-employment medical assessment which includes drug and alcohol testing and a functionality test.

Please Note: Every candidate must have full working rights in Australia and need to be able to pass the medical assessment drug and alcohol test.

If a candidate is successful and employed with us they will be eligible for the following: