Ronnie Stephens R.I.P.

Very Sad News has come from Katugastota.

Ronnie Stephens passed away today

Famous Antonian Cricketer – A.C.M.Lafir and Ronnie Stevens put up a 266-run partnership for the first wicket establishing a new schools record in 1954 at the Trinity-Antonian big match

Funeral Arrangements will be notified Later..

May His soul R.I.P.