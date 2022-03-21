S.THOMAS’ COLLEGE OBA NSW/ACT – THOMIAN FIESTA – Saturday 4th June 2022 (Sydney event)

We are delighted to announce that we have finalised all arrangements for the OBA’s Annual Family Event on Saturday the 4th of June 2022, “Thomian Fiesta” to be held at the Roselea Community Centre, Beecroft. This will be a family event with a Latin theme with lots of fun and activities for adults and kids. Being an OBA’s fund raising event for 2022 we will endeavour to make it an enjoyable evening that will bring Thomians, their families and friends together. The 2021 family event “Break Free” held just before the clamping of Covid restrictions was a success, that enabled us to meet our financial objectives and keep our traditional calendar events alive. So, in 2022 we are eager that you will join us to make “Thomian Fiesta” a success. Location and date: Roselea Community Centre, 645-671, Pennant Hills Road, Beecroft

Saturday 4 th June 2022 from 6 pm onwards Ticket pricing: Adult – $70

13 -17 years – $40

below 12 years – $20 Highlights: Mexican Food

DJ Sebb with Mexican Band ‘Fiesta Viva’

Kids Zone

Raffle prizes and surprises Tickets will be released on 4th April, So be ready ….. watch this space! Esto Perpetua!