Sale of New and Preloved clothing, footwear – Saturday 20 November (Sydney event)

Sharne & Marcia are having a sale of New and Preloved clothing, footwear, handbags and other accessories. There are also plants and homewares. Summer clothing, linens, function wear, and outerwear. Nothing over $50. Clothing and footwear from Brazil.

Free costume jewelry for purchases over $50. Hope to see you next Saturday 20 November.

Contact Sharne for more details on 0414 468 411