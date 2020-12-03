Seeking to contact Boris Schrader and Glen Scharanguivel

I would be ever so grateful if you could ask your readers for information about two friends who were at school with me. Boris Schrader and Glen Scharanguivel They were both from the Salvation Army in Slave Island and joined the boarding at Wesley College Colombo and remained with us from 1950-57.

Friendships are one of God’s finest creations. Those that are made at school during our formative years remain strong in our hearts and minds throughout our lives. The great dispersal at the end of our school careers come as a shock to us all. We then embark on our journeys through life in the wider world getting on the treadmill to carve ourselves careers and raise our families. It is not until these life’s obligations are fulfilled do we get the time to look back and trace our school friends who meant so much to us. Good communications in the 21st Century, internet and telephone services have made these easier. But these still remain an alien culture to many of us who grew up in the fifties. This great dispersal and my own destiny has brought me to the UK where I have lived for the past 45 years. A distance of 6000 miles is a hindrance and a barrier to my efforts to trace my closest friends. In sheer desperation I seek the help of your readers.

Thank you

Kind regards

Nihal

Please email Dr. Nihal D Amerasekera at if you can assist. douglasamera@gmail.com