Selecting diets when you are a diabetic

Non- diabetics can eat a multitude variety of foods without selection,but when you are a diabetic there are known restrictions you need to follow to keep your blood sugar within the normal range. In brief, the aim of diabetic treatment is to bring blood sugar (glucose) as close to normal ranges as possible through dietetic and other regimes.
During fasting, when you have not eaten any food overnight, should read 70-99 mg/dl
(3.9-5.5 mmol/K) This would be the ranges for non-diabetics. Diabetics should not
attempt to reach such low levels, as the chances of going into ‘hypoglycaemia’ may be
high. On an average a diabetic should keep the fasting sugar at about 110mg/dl or
between 80-130mg/dl (4.4-7.2 mmol/L). If your fasting level is above 126mg/dl falls
into the category of a ‘pre-diabetic’.
When you plan a diabetic diet, you need to consider the calorie content of each
ingredient to get a handle on your weight and feel better, as well. So, in short you need
to watch your portion sizes and calories.
There are certain foods high in fat and added sugar you need to avoid, such as sweets,
ice cream, puddings, sugar drinks and most fatty food. Also, it is advisable to restrict
your salt intake in your cooked foods.
Let’s discuss the staple diet of the Sri Lankans living in Sri Lanka and expats living in
other countries. Eating white rice seems to be popular for lunch and dinner, because of
its colour, flavour, easy cooking, and easily converted to more palatable dishes like fried
rice and so on. Though it is a versatile grain, cheap and easy to cook, contains too
much of starchy calories not well recommended for diabetics. In fact, one cup of
cooked white rice contains around 240 starchy calories that gets converted into fat in
the body, if they are not burnt off.
Sales in supermarkets of polished white rice is much greater than more healthy and
nutritious red or brown rice, in Sri Lanka.
White rice being minus the outer bran and being polished gets absorbed much quicker
than the unprocessed brown or red rice. This causes a problem among diabetics. Being
absorbed fast through the gut as glucose, may rapidly increase glucose levels in the
blood and even cause spikes. You tend to get hungry sooner than consuming the
unprocessed varieties of rice. Further, micro- nutrient content is much less.
Diabetics should avoid white processed rice and always consume unprocessed rice for
more glucose control, slower absorption and less spiking.
Resistant rice: You still could enjoy white rice being a diabetic by making the rice grain
more resistant to digestion and absorption. This process is naturally created when you
enjoy your plate of biriyani lumprai, fried, or pilau styled rice.
It does not mean that you should eat rice cooked in above methods daily, due to the
high fat and calorie content. You could make your plain rice more resistant for your
daily eating.
Researchers in Sri Lanka discovered a new simple way of cooking the white grain to
dramatically cutting down its calories by as much as 50 per cent and offer some health
benefits.
All you need to do is to add a table spoon of coconut oil into the boiling water before
adding your raw rice. Sudhair James, an undergraduate chemistry student from the
College of Chemical Sciences in Sri Lanka, who led the research with his supervisor
explained this new method of cooking rice. He presented the work at the National
Meeting and Exposition of the American Chemical Society on Monday.
The rice after cooked by this method is left to cool overnight in the refrigerator, and
next day you microwave to warm the rice and enjoy the fluffy white rice.
The advantage of consuming resistant rice is that our bodies cannot brake down into
glucose to be absorbed and increase blood sugar levels. They pass through the large
bowel where they act as more like a dietary fibre and provide benefits to the gut
microbiota.
This method of producing resistant starch also applies to pasta, too.
You could also try low carb diets which limits your carb content, like Atkins or South
Beach diets. In these diets the carb content is reduced to about 40 grams, which means
you could still enjoy two table spoons of starchy rice per meal. The rest of the calories
are obtained from veggies, fish and meat. These diets are specifically designed to lose
weight and not for diabetics. Research on the benefits of low-carb diets for type 2
diabetes is still mixed.
One of the best diets recommended for diabetics is the Mediterranean diet. It is a
heart-healthy diet using lots of fruits and veggies, fish chicken, nuts and olive oil,
legumes and whole grain.
There is a popular diet for diabetics called the “Zone Diet”. In this diet you keep your
blood sugar very low stable levels. (40% carbs, 30% protein, and 30% fat). The food
you eat in these diets are selected according to the glycaemic index.
People living in Sri Lanka cannot afford to eat specially labelled diets, and for them rice
and curry is the cheapest and most energy producing diet, especially to the out-door
working class of people.
Today, diabetes is not uncommon among the poorer class of wage earners, though it
was known as a ‘rich-man’s disease’
The low wage earners find it difficult to test their glucose levels frequently, as they
cannot spend about rupees 5000 to purchase a glucometer and each testing strip costs
approximately Rs. 80.00.
Visiting diabetic clinics run by the state cannot cope up with the number of diabetics
arriving at the respective clinics and may have to spend hours, affecting their job
situations.
Due to their inability to control their blood sugars, the public hospitals are full of them
with complications, even needing amputations of limbs.
The richer folk gets diabetes due to over-indulgence, eating too much of rich high carb
food, stress factors, and obesity.
They need to do 10,000 steps walk daily, reduce their carb content and alcohol use.
Low sugar veggies and fruits: Low sugar vegies include Brussels sprouts and other
cruciferous vegies like broccoli, cauliflower. Other low sugar vegies are: cucumber, kale,
carrots, green beans, spinach, rocket, arugula lettuce, tomatoes and radishes.
For a diabetic, fresh or frozen vegie are preferable to canned vegies because of added
salt. Choose low salt canned vegies instead.
Another factor you need to investigate is those complex carbs containing high fiber.
Such vegies take a long time to digest, absorption is slower and blood sugar does not
spike. The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Centre found in a study that
people who boosted fiber consumption from 24 to 50 grams per day showed drops in
their blood sugar levels. The researchers found that, for some, changing to a high-fiber
diet worked as well as some medications for diabetes
Whole plant foods are great sources of complex carbohydrates: such as Green
vegetables: whole grains and foods made from them, such as oatmeal, pasta, and
whole-grain breads: starchy vegetables such as, sweet potatoes, corn, and pumpkin:
Beans, lentils, and peas.
Foods that are high in carbs are: pastries, breads, rice and potatoes
Fruits which are low in sugar include all varieties of berries, mushrooms. Carambola
fruit also provides amazing health benefits. It is very low in calories, only 31 in 100g,
and is high in antioxidants, vitamins C and B, riboflavin, folate, niacin and minerals such
as calcium, manganese, iron, zinc, and potassium. Studies have found it also control
diabetes and lowers cholesterol.
Fruits that contain large amounts of sugar should be avoided. A medium sized ripe
banana contains 14.4 grams of sugar almost double the amount in a ½ cup of blue
berries. Now you know why blue berries don’t taste much in when added to your oatsmeal
breakfast. Apples though having high sugar- 18.9 grams in a medium apple are
high in quercetin, a nutrient that reduces the risk of diabetes and heart disease and
stabilizes blood sugar levels. Raspberries have 2.7 grams of sugar per ½ cup serving.
Strawberries have about 3.5 grams of sugar per half a cup. In brief, all berries have low
blood sugar and you should eat much of them, also having antioxidant, flavones and
other nutrients.
Fruits that have high fructose are pineapples (16 grams), Oranges (17 grams), Grapes
over 20 grams, and mangoes.
Most diabetics feel that fruits are nutritious and good for diabetes and they eat with no
concerns about their fructose levels, affecting their blood sugar numbers. All fruits have
sugar in the form of fructose and sucrose. Too much of fructose can harm you and
even linked to increase belly fat, slows metabolism and gains weight and worst can
cause a non-alcohol fatty liver.
Goals:
1. Eat a well-balanced low carb diet, emphasizing fruits, vegetables, whole grains and
lean protein, while watching total calories and getting exercise regularly.
2. Eat more vegetable products and fewer animal products.
3. Eat more fresh and homemade foods and fewer processed foods. Avoid fast food and
junk food. You know what they are.
4. Choose your fats wisely. Cut down on meat, the skin of poultry, whole-fat dairy
products, stick margarine, fried foods, processed snack foods, and commercial baked
goods made with trans fats. Think about dressings, sauces, and cooking oil. Use olive or
canola oil to cook whenever possible and moisten your bread with olive oil or soft
margarine. Get “good fats” from fish and nuts.
5. Choose your carbs wisely. Cut down on simple sugars; remember that sodas, sports
energy drinks, and fruit juices are loaded with sugar. Cut down on highly refined
products made with white flour. Favor whole-grain, coarsely ground, unrefined
products. Don’t be fooled by dark-colored bread or by labels that boast of unbleached
flour, wheat grain, or multigrain flour. Instead, look for whole grain as the first
ingredient, and read the fine print to learn the fiber content of a portion; more is better.
Learn to like bran cereal, vegetables, fruits, nuts, and seeds. Consider fiber
supplements if you can’t get enough from foods.
6. Eat more potassium-rich foods, such as citrus fruits, bananas, and other fruits and
vegetables. Eat more calcium-rich foods such as low-fat dairy products, broccoli,
spinach, and tofu (but don’t take calcium supplements to boost your daily intake above
1,200 mg).
7. Eat more grain products, especially whole-grain products, aiming for at least 6
ounces a day. Count 1 cup of dry cereal; ½ cup of cooked cereal, rice, or pasta; or one
slice of bread as 1 ounce. Whole grains and brown rice should provide at least half your
grains; the more, the better.
Hope this article will help you to control your diabetes and for a healthier fruitful life.
