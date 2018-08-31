by In

SRI LANKA CRICKET NEWS (AUGUST 2018) – Compiled by Victor Melder

The touring South Africans beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets to win the second One-Day International, played at Rangiri International Stadium, Dambulla. Scores:

Sri Lanka – 244/8 in 50 Overs (Mathews 79no, Dickwella 69, Phehlukwayo 3/45, Ngidi 3/50, Mulder 1/26, Rabada 1/48)

South Africa – 24/6 in 42.5 Overs (de Kok 87, du Plessis 49, Amla 43, Duminy 32,Dananjaya 3/60, Perera 1/34, Lakmal 1/39, Rajitha 1/44)

Player of the Match: Quinton de Kok (South Africa)

The touring South Africans beat Sri Lanka by 70 runs to win the third One-Day International, played at Pallekelle International Stadium, Kandy. Scores:

South Africa – 363/7 in 50 Overs (Hendricks 102, Duminy 92, Miller 51, Amla 59, Perera 4/75, Kumara 2/67, Dananjaya 1/81)

Sri Lanka – 285 in 45.2 Overs (de Silva 84, Dananjaya 37, Mathews 32, Mendis 31, Ngidi 4/57, Phehlukwayo 3/74, Shamsai 2/62, Mulder 1/34

Player of the Match: Reeza Hendricks (South Africa)

Sri Lanka beat the touring South Africans by 3 runs (Duckworth Lewis Method) to win the fourth One-Day International, played at Pallekelle International Stadium, Kandy. Scores:

Sri Lanka – 306/7 in 39 Overs (Shanaka 65, M.Perera 51, N.Perera 51no, Tharanga 36, Dickwella 34, Duminy 2/35, Ngidi 2/65, Maharaj 1/37, Phehlukwayo 1/45, Mulder 1/51)

South Africa – 187/9 in 21 Overs (Amla 40, Duminy 38, de Kok 23, Miller 21, Lakmal 3/46, N.Perera 3/32, Shanaka 1/20, de Silva 1/26, Dananjaya 1/30)

Player of the Match: Dasun Shanaka (Sri Lanka)

Sri Lanka beat the touring South Africans by 178 runs to win the fifth and final One-Day International, played at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama, Colombo. Scores:

Sri Lanka – 299/8 in 50 Overs (Mathews 97no, Dickwella 43, Mendis 38, de Silva 30, Mulder 2/59, Phehhlukwayo 2/60, Maharaj 1/32, Rabada 1/47, Dala 1/57)

South Africa – 121 all out in 21.4 Overs (de Kock 54, Markram 20, Rabada 12no, Dananjaya 6/29, Kumara 2/34, de Silva 1/21, Lakmal 1/22)

Player of the Match: Akila Dananjaya (Sri Lanka)

Player of the series: Jean-Paul Duminy (South Africa)

South Africa won the 5 match Series 3-2.

Sri Lanka beat the touring South Africans by 3 wickets to win the one off T20 International match, played at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama, Colombo. Scores:

South Africa – 98 all out in 16.4 Overs (de Kock 20, Hendricks 19, Klaasen 18, Miller 14, Dandakan 3/19, de Silva 2/22,Dananjaya 2/15, Udana 1/9, Rajitha 2/27)

Sri Lanka – 99/7 in 16 Overs (Chandimal 36no, de Silva 31, Shanaka 16, Dala 2/22, Eabada 2/24, Shamsi 2/26, Duminy 1/2)

Player of the Match: Dhanjaya de Silva (Sri Lanka)