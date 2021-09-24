Sri Lanka Foundation Newsletter #239
PRESIDENT WILL ADDRESS THE 76TH SESSION OF THE UNITED NATIONS GENERAL ASSEMBLY
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Saturday left the country for the United States to attend the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, his office said in a statement.
This is President Rajapaksa’s first foreign conference he will take part in outside …………..
PROFESSOR MALIK PEIRIS FROM SRI LANKA AND PROFESSOR YUEN KWOK-YUNG AWARDED THE ‘LIFE SCIENCE PRIZE’ UNDER THE 2021 FUTURE SCIENCE PRIZE
Sri Lanka Foundation Intl, USA 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award Winner, Hong Kong-based scientists Kwok-Yung Yuen and Sri Lanka’s Joseph Sriyal Malik Peiris won the prize in life sciences in the 2021 Future Science Prize, alias ‘China’s Nobel Prize’ for their major discoveries of SARS-CoV-1 ……..
Trending Now
PRESIDENT BIDEN APPOINTS SL-BORN DR. ASHANI WEERARATHNE TO US NATIONAL CANCER BOARD
LION’S ROAR WELCOMES MIHIRI TILLAKARATNE AS A NEW ASSOCIATE EDITOR
A HIDDEN GEM FOR GLOBAL SERVICES HOSTED BY SLASSCOM
Causes We Support
Gallery
Most Recent Albums
Sri Lanka Day 2021 – Cultural show
Candle light ceremony at Mindfulness Meditation Center-Covina
Vas Aradhana 2021 at Lankarama Buddhist Temple
Tell your friends about us
Upcoming Events
Sri Lanka Foundation Events
Sunday
November 13, 2022
Sunday, September 26th, 2021
GRAND INAUGURATION FESTIVAL OF SRI SAKYAMUNI BUDDHIST VIHARA
Saturday, October 2nd, 2021
THE UNVEILING OF THE BUDDHA STATUE
Who’s Who & What’s What
at the Foundation
Walter Jayasinghe, M.D.
Founder
Dishan Jayasinha, M.D.
President
Aeshea Jayasinghe
Vice President
Rodney Perera
CEO
Shanaka Stanislaus
Chief Financial Officer
Shirani Stanislaus
Chief Operating Officer / Corporate Secretary
Keshini Wijegoonerathna
Director, Project Management & Public Relations
Dr. Deepthi Jayasekara
Medical Director
Achala Weerasinghe
Director , Department of Cultural Affairs Director Of Operations – Academy of Performing Arts
Nirosha Wijegunasekare
External Lecturer, Academy of Performing Arts
Akila Palipana
External Lecturer, Academy of Performing Arts
Nalinda Dilupama
Senior Drum Instructor, Academy of Performing Arts
Lal Thilakarathna
Senior Drum and Dance Instructor, Academy of Performing Arts
Umendra Kahadawaarachchi
Dance Instructor, Academy of Performing Arts
Kanishka Gomas
Dance Instructor, Academy of Performing Arts
Chamodh Amarasinghe
Media Director
Sri Lanka Foundation is a 501 C (3) non-profit organization formed in 2003 by Walter Jayasinghe, M.D. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the main focus of Sri Lanka Foundation is to promote Sri Lankan culture in the United States and abroad. All donations made to the foundation are used directly for events, programs and other forms of outreach, with none of the revenue going toward administration costs.
We host large and small events, teach classes, share news and connect people of all cultures to the things about Sri Lanka that make it such a special part of the world. Events like the annual Sri Lanka Day celebration draw as many as a hundred thousand people to experience traditional Sri Lankan music, dancing, food and even a traditional Perahera—parade. The semi-annual Sri Lanka Foundation Awards ceremony gives expatriates a chance to nominate and recognize the exceptional achievements of their fellow Sri Lankans. And we bring kids and parents together with our annual Family Fun Day event, where everybody gets to play in the sun.
With the Academy of Performing Arts, we share the beauty of Sri Lankan music, dance and language to members of our community. Children and adults of any culture are welcomed into the world of Sri Lankan arts and language through classes that teach dance, drumming and the Sinhalese language. We’re always planning new forms of outreach so we can vary the way we as an organization serve the community. We invite people to join as members, volunteer, donate or attend any event, where they can experience the unique, beautiful culture of the Sri Lankan people.
Sri Lanka Foundation International
1930 Wilshire Blvd., Ste 1100
Los Angeles, CA 90057
(213) 483-0126
info@srilankafoundation.org
www.slf.la