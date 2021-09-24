Sri Lanka Foundation Newsletter #239

PRESIDENT WILL ADDRESS THE 76TH SESSION OF THE UNITED NATIONS GENERAL ASSEMBLY

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Saturday left the country for the United States to attend the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, his office said in a statement.

This is President Rajapaksa’s first foreign conference he will take part in outside …………..

PROFESSOR MALIK PEIRIS FROM SRI LANKA AND PROFESSOR YUEN KWOK-YUNG AWARDED THE ‘LIFE SCIENCE PRIZE’ UNDER THE 2021 FUTURE SCIENCE PRIZE

Sri Lanka Foundation Intl, USA 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award Winner, Hong Kong-based scientists Kwok-Yung Yuen and Sri Lanka’s Joseph Sriyal Malik Peiris won the prize in life sciences in the 2021 Future Science Prize, alias ‘China’s Nobel Prize’ for their major discoveries of SARS-CoV-1 ……..

PRESIDENT BIDEN APPOINTS SL-BORN DR. ASHANI WEERARATHNE TO US NATIONAL CANCER BOARD

LION’S ROAR WELCOMES MIHIRI TILLAKARATNE AS A NEW ASSOCIATE EDITOR

A HIDDEN GEM FOR GLOBAL SERVICES HOSTED BY SLASSCOM

Upcoming Events

Sri Lanka Foundation Events

Sunday

November 13, 2022

Sunday, September 26th, 2021

GRAND INAUGURATION FESTIVAL OF SRI SAKYAMUNI BUDDHIST VIHARA

Saturday, October 2nd, 2021

THE UNVEILING OF THE BUDDHA STATUE

Sri Lanka Foundation is a 501 C (3) non-profit organization formed in 2003 by Walter Jayasinghe, M.D. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the main focus of Sri Lanka Foundation is to promote Sri Lankan culture in the United States and abroad. All donations made to the foundation are used directly for events, programs and other forms of outreach, with none of the revenue going toward administration costs.

We host large and small events, teach classes, share news and connect people of all cultures to the things about Sri Lanka that make it such a special part of the world. Events like the annual Sri Lanka Day celebration draw as many as a hundred thousand people to experience traditional Sri Lankan music, dancing, food and even a traditional Perahera—parade. The semi-annual Sri Lanka Foundation Awards ceremony gives expatriates a chance to nominate and recognize the exceptional achievements of their fellow Sri Lankans. And we bring kids and parents together with our annual Family Fun Day event, where everybody gets to play in the sun.

With the Academy of Performing Arts, we share the beauty of Sri Lankan music, dance and language to members of our community. Children and adults of any culture are welcomed into the world of Sri Lankan arts and language through classes that teach dance, drumming and the Sinhalese language. We’re always planning new forms of outreach so we can vary the way we as an organization serve the community. We invite people to join as members, volunteer, donate or attend any event, where they can experience the unique, beautiful culture of the Sri Lankan people.

