Sri Lanka gates are open for tourists and other passengers By Dr Harold Gunatillake

Travel Restrictions Inbound international passenger flights are operational with protocols, such as wearing facemasks. Sri Lanka authorities allow entry for foreigners, though officials may suspend entry for individuals with travel history in the past 14 days to locations with increased COVID-19 activity.

People who can enter Sri Lanka must provide a negative result from a PCR test taken within 72 hours before departure and a completed health declaration form, regardless of vaccination status. Fully vaccinated passengers are exempt from any on-arrival test or quarantine

Sri Lanka the Resplendent Island, also known as the Pearl of the Travel Indian Ocean, or India’s tear drop, is open again to Tourists and expats living abroad.

You only need to provide a negative result from a PCR test taken within 72 hours before departure from your home and a completed health declaration form, regardless of vaccination status. Fully vaccinated passengers are exempt from any on-arrival test or quarantine. A tropical climate, beautiful beaches and incredible foods of Sri Lanka are

just some of the many reasons you should visit this resplendent island in the Indian Ocean. Sri Lanka gates are open for tourists and other passengers. https://youtu.be/D9cZ8qL19Z0 Sri Lanka is a great place to visit for water sports and wildlife enthusiasts and a haven for history buffs. For the tourists the island has created a trail of luxury resorts like no where in the world, from old charm to the latest in modern comforts. Resplendent Sri Lanka launches specially curated ‘Tea, Sea and Safari journeys.

Spend a few days at the wild coast Tented lodge in Yala, adjacent to Yala National Park Black leopards are so rare in Sri Lanka that only three of them were reported in the country over the past few years. Sri Lanka has claimed the top spot in the world’s leading travel guide, the Lonely Planet as the best travel destination in 2019 Let me take you round and show the unique breathtaking beauty of this island, you will never ever experience in any other tropical country. Now let’s go…

