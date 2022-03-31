Sri Lankan Black Chicken Curry | Spicy Black Chicken Curry | Kalupol Sri Lankan Chicken Curry

Sri Lankan Black Chicken Curry | Spicy Black Chicken Curry | Kalupol Sri Lankan Chicken Curry Sri Lankan black chicken curry or Chicken Kalupol curry is one of the most popular Sri Lankan curries. It’s spicy and so flavourful. Basically for this curry, the whole spices and red chili powder are roasted till they turn aromatic. Then the whole spices are then ground to a fine powder. The chicken is marinated with ground powder and roasted red chili powder. Unlike other curries, this chicken curry doesn’t have coconut milk. It is very simple to prepare and doesn’t take much time. It can be served with parathas, roti, chapati, or rice.