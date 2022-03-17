Sri Lanka’s Best Seafood

Sri Lanka, Colombo. I tried Sri Lanka’s Best Seafood with my good friend @Harry Jaggard I went to the famous Ministry of Crab Colombo, a restaurant that is ranked number 29 on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants List 2021 after a lot of you have been recommending it in the comments I was in for a treat! We started the night off trying out oysters with their special homemade hot sauce and aged soy sauce. It was amazing! As soon as I tasted this started, I knew that the rest of the food was going to be delicious! Next, I tried out the crab liver pate and a huge river prawn! The prawn head button was soooooooo gooooooood! For the main course, we tried the Colossal Crab. Believe me, they were not joking when they called it a Colossal Crab! It was huge! Not only that, but it was easily the best tasting crab I’ve ever had