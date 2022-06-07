ST. JOSEPH’S COLLEGE DURING WORLD WAR II – PART I-By Avishka Mario Senewiratne
Background
Though this part of the world was at relative peace, by early 1942 over 20 million souls had lost their lives during the terrifying battles in countless locations in Europe. The United States had remained neutral. That was until December 1941, when the Imperial Japanese, allies of the Axis, attacked Pearl Harbour, Hawaii. As a result of this surprise attack, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt declared war against the Axis, entering World War II, and thus, the tides of the war were changed. The Imperial Japanese, who emerged victorious in their naval as well as air pursuits, were highly interested in attacking the British garrisoned in the East Indies, which included Ceylon, a British colony since King Sri Wickrema Rājasinghe’s surrender in 1815. The next tragedy was the fall of Singapore. This too was carried out in a similar fashion to ‘Pearl Harbour’ on February 15, 1942. With the possibility of a Japanese attack on Ceylon being imminent, the British took special measures to prepare for the worst. With this, an unprecedented takeover of large schools and institutions in Colombo took place for stationing troops and wrens. Though famed worldwide for his academic laurels and nationally reckoned for his stance on Social Justice, there was very little Fr. Peter Pillai OMI could do to stop, a College of the stature of St. Joseph’s, from being handed over to the British. This article draws attention to three important facets, i.e., the College in exile, the premises under the British, and the alumni who served the forces during World War II.
St. Joseph’s, sentenced to exile
|Fr. Peter Pillai OMI (1904-1964)
With so many hands in the packing up process, the next afternoon all were dismissed as Fr. Peter Pillai handed over the keys of the College to the authorities. The Rector, staff, and 1750 students had to take an indefinite holiday till they came up with a solution. Many other schools in Colombo, such as St. Peter’s College went into exile as the British wanted much space to station military personnel. Fr. Peter Pillai, at just 38 was only two years into his Rectorship. From my correspondence with his niece Sr. Mary Stanislaus, I learned that he had to go to Jaffna, where his other family members stayed under the care of his elder brother, Bishop Jerome Emilianuspillai OMI, the Bishop of Jaffna. Soon a number of generous individuals came up to Fr. Peter Pillai willing to lend their private properties to house classrooms for the boys. The first of these was at Homagama.
|Map of Colombo C. 1940 (Sri Lanka National Archives)
St. Joseph’s in Homagama
An old ‘Waluawa’ spanning a six-acre rugged land in Homagama was a big breakthrough for Fr. Peter Pillai. Temporary classrooms and cadjan sheds were to be built. Under Fr. Alfred Nanayakkara and Fr. Sebastian Fernando, whatever there was on the blueprint stood out as finished buildings within a month. However, Colombo had just faced the terror of the Japanese Easter Sunday raid on April 5, 1942, and parents were too nervous about sending their young sons to a distant location. However, Homagama started as the first branch of the College in exile on April 20 with 250 boys. Fr. Peter Pillai, residing in Kelaniya at this time, appointed Fr. Alfred Nanayakkara OMI to act as Pro-Rector in Homagama. Societies and clubs functioned well in this branch with much help from the young Fr. Justin Perera. Under Fr. Lanfranc Fernando, over 100 hundred boarders resided in Homagama. The headmaster of the branch was Lewis Fernando. The Homagama boys had their own housing system, named Collin and Lytton; in homage to the first and second Rectors of St. Joseph’s.
|St. Joseph’s College Branch in Homagama
St. Joseph’s in Kelaniya
|St. Paul’s School, Waragoda
|St. Joseph’s College – Kelaniya Branch, 1942
St. Joseph’s in Gampaha
Fr. Joseph Perera, a veteran teacher at St. Joseph’s since 1910, was in charge of the Gampaha Branch. Gampaha commenced operations in April 1942. Initially, the number of staff members exceeded the number of students. However, with the passing of time, the number of students surged past 150. The Sisters of the Apostolic Carmelite Order were generous to give a few of their buildings to accommodate the students. Fr. L.M.V. Thomas OMI magnanimously gave his mission house in Gampaha for the use of teachers. During their short stay, the students and staff became so enamoured of the scenic beauty of the country-style residence. Soon, Fr. Joseph Cabral arrived in Gampaha to assist Fr. Joseph Perera. He was able to arrange sports activities for the students as well as facilities for reading rooms. The students played cricket at the Botanical Gardens, football at the Gampaha Park, and also Badminton and Volleyball within the Branch premises. The Gampaha Branch was closed in April 1943.
|St. Joseph’s College – Gampaha Branch, 1942
St. Joseph’s in Borella
Archbishop Jean-Marie Masson OMI, who had been a friend of the College for a long time, realized that Josephians did not have sufficient facilities to run affairs of the curriculum as planned. After much thought, he decided to give Fr. Peter Pillai one building of St. Bernard’s Major Seminary, Borella (which sites Aquinas University College today). Thus, Borella became the more centralized Josephian Branch as it was in close proximity to Darley Road. Fr. Peter Pillai left Kelaniya and arrived here in late 1942. Thus, it came to be that a great majority of the students of St. Joseph’s were housed in the Borella premises. Shortly after the main school sessions commenced, a cadjan shed was built to accommodate the students of eight classes.
By July 6, the Borella branch had gotten off to a good start and was moving along smoothly. Within a month, another cadjan shed was built parallel to the earlier one in order to prevent overcrowding. Unfortunately, a fire broke out and destroyed one of the cadjan sheds along with all its furniture. Fr. Rector took quick action to make good for this loss by providing space for the Chapel and laboratories in the main building while the classrooms were accommodated in a third shed. The St. Joseph’s Hall in Borella housed the boarders of the College who were looked after by Fr. Christie Selvaratnam. Fr. Anthony Dharmaratne O.M.I. served as Bursar during these difficult years of exile. By the end of 1943, the student numbers of the Borella Branch had increased by more than one thousand. The usual activities of the College such as the prayers, assemblies, laboratory work, and especially sports, were carried out quite efficiently. The Borella branch would function till February 1946. It was concluded with the famous Josephian march from Borella to Darley Road, where the mother school was once open to its children, after a lapse of four years.
|
Hostellers in Borella, C. 1945
At the centre is (L to R) Fr. Ignatius Perera, Fr. Arthur N. Fernando, Fr. Peter Pillai OMI,
Fr. Noel Perera, Fr. Anthony Dharmaratne OMI, Fr. Justin Perera
Away in exile, yet not short of excellence
Fr. Peter Pillai faced yet another major loss during this time. That was of the Prefect-of-Studies, Fr. Ignatius Pinto OMI, who had accepted Sir Ivor Jennings invitation to join the University of Ceylon. However, a team of steadfast teachers came together to make all attempts, so that the educational standard Fr. Le Goc had built may not deteriorate. Such teachers were Joe Ekanayake, Paul de Rosayro, George Perera, Cyril Muller, Anthony Abeysinghe, George Pavey, Andrew Weerasekera, J.P. de Fonseka, Martin de Kauwe, A. Mariadasan, Bennet Crusz, et al. Under such brilliant teachers, Josephians continued to perform exceptionally well at the University Entrance Examination, the Higher School Certificate (HSC) Examination, and the London Matriculation.
|Winners of the Inter House Competition 1942 – Melizan House
Though exams were held in the branches under many difficulties, a location to host the much-awaited Prize Giving was a question. Soon Fr. Peter Pillai was invited to have the Prize Giving in the St. Bridget’s Convent Hall, which fortunately had not attracted the attention of the British in their take over of schools. The Prize Giving of 1942-1944 took place at St. Bridget’s. D.S. Senanayake according to Prof. K.M. de Silva was a great friend of Fr. Le Goc and St. Joseph’s. When he was Minister of Agriculture in 1943, he graced the Prize Giving as the Chief Guest. Speaking on Mr. D.S. Senanayake, Fr. Peter Pillai commented in his prize report as follows,
“A strong man does not mind what people say. Your strength of mind and arm is such that some have thought that you are, as our boys are also aware, the re-incarnation of Parakrama Bahu the Great. But our boys being realists prefer to render to Parakrama the things that are Parakrama’s and to Senanayake the things that are Senanayake’s. You, Sir, in our opinion, can stand on your own feet without help even from the greatest of Sinhalese Monarchs. We are, therefore, greatly honoured by your presence, for which we thank you most sincerely.”
It is important to note that during these tough days of exile, despite the lack of regular practice at the College grounds, the Josephian cricket team did exceptionally well under the captaincy of Fairlie Dalpadado (who later coached the Josephians). The Josephians were privileged to be trained under Stanislaus Fernando, a former Josephian Cricketer (from the invincible team of 1932). The cricket team recorded outright wins against Trinity College (by 7 wkts), S. Thomas’ College (by 7wkts), St. Anthony’s College (by 5 wkts), and Royal College, and were undefeated during the 1943 season, thereby becoming inter-collegiate champions. Furthermore, they defeated the Combined XI team, dismissing them in the process for a mere 35 runs in the 1st innings.
| St. Joseph’s XI and Combined XI teams seated
with (Centre L to R) Fr. Maurice Le Goc OMI, Admiral Geoffrey Layton, Fr. Peter Pillai OMI,
Lord Soulbury and Fr. Alfred Nanayakkara OMI
However, the Battle of the Saints did not take place in the years 1942 and 1943 due to World War II. The year 1944, even as the World War continued, was another thrilling year for Josephian cricket under Malcolm de Costa. The Josephians won their fourth victory in the Battle of the Saints, emerging winners by an innings and 55 runs. Many Josephian cricketers took part in, and some even captained the soccer team as well during this era. Despite limited opportunities as compared to the previous years, and tensions of the war, the football team brought some notable victories to St. Joseph’s. (Senewiratne, Till the Mountains Disappear, p. 65)
During this time the Old Boys Union celebrated its 25th Anniversary, where Sir Oliver Goonetilleke graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. In 1943 a committee was appointed to prepare a history of the College and the Old Boys Union. This consisted of Gabriel Wijeyeratne, Henry A. de Silva, Foster Stave, D.J.B. Kuruppu, Fr. Joseph Perera et al. However, the result and findings of this research are unknown. Another eventful feature this time was the formation of the Teacher’s Guild, which to date, has been looking into the welfare of teachers.
Societies, especially the debating and literary associations carried on their excellent work in the branches. The St. Cecelia’s Choir became a household name in Ceylon with the arrival of the newly Rome-ordained Fr. Ignatius Perera. Apart from his interests in classics, his radio lab would be his everlasting service to not just St. Joseph’s but to the whole of Ceylon.
|A scene from the ‘Bandit Prince’ staged by the Sinhala Literary Union
To be continued…
