ST. JOSEPH’S COLLEGE DURING WORLD WAR II – PART I- By Avishka Mario Senewiratne

Source:Tillthemountainsdisappearams

Background

Though this part of the world was at relative peace, by early 1942 over 20 million souls had lost their lives during the terrifying battles in countless locations in Europe. The United States had remained neutral. That was until December 1941, when the Imperial Japanese, allies of the Axis, attacked Pearl Harbour, Hawaii. As a result of this surprise attack, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt declared war against the Axis, entering World War II, and thus, the tides of the war were changed. The Imperial Japanese, who emerged victorious in their naval as well as air pursuits, were highly interested in attacking the British garrisoned in the East Indies, which included Ceylon, a British colony since King Sri Wickrema Rājasinghe’s surrender in 1815. The next tragedy was the fall of Singapore. This too was carried out in a similar fashion to ‘Pearl Harbour’ on February 15, 1942. With the possibility of a Japanese attack on Ceylon being imminent, the British took special measures to prepare for the worst. With this, an unprecedented takeover of large schools and institutions in Colombo took place for stationing troops and wrens. Though famed worldwide for his academic laurels and nationally reckoned for his stance on Social Justice, there was very little Fr. Peter Pillai OMI could do to stop, a College of the stature of St. Joseph’s, from being handed over to the British. This article draws attention to three important facets, i.e., the College in exile, the premises under the British, and the alumni who served the forces during World War II.

St. Joseph’s, sentenced to exile

Fr. Peter Pillai OMI (1904-1964) On a routine Friday, February 27, 1942, where the three mighty bells of the Clock Tower, chimed in harmony, at around 10.00 am, Fr. Peter Pillai sent word to the teachers and students to gather in the Bonjean Memorial Hall. As there was no P.A. system at that time, it is assumed that multiple students were sent around the school premises to convey Fr. Rector’s message to gather for an assembly. The students of the younger forms were left in the classes and the ones in the middle and senior grades wasted no time rushing through the mighty corridors and storming through the stairway and balustrades of the Bonjean Hall to listen to their Rector, who had to pronounce a historic statement. With most of the Priests, teachers, and over 800 students gathered, Fr. Peter Pillai began to speak. His speech was brief. What everyone feared, had become a reality. The British had asked all staff and students to dismiss and leave within not more than twenty hours and four more. With no definite solution, the Rector took measures that all belongings and furniture be cleared out immediately, so as once things settled, routine work may be carried out. The editorial of the Blue and White, 1943 Edition clearly states, “One and all sweated most willingly and laboured most feverishly to pile and stuck in the one wing assigned to us, desks and benches, tables and chairs, cupboards and bookshelves, and all those articles of furniture labelled by our naval friends as impediments. There these inanimate souls were to hibernate in mute oblivion.” (Blue and White, 1943, p. 1)

With so many hands in the packing up process, the next afternoon all were dismissed as Fr. Peter Pillai handed over the keys of the College to the authorities. The Rector, staff, and 1750 students had to take an indefinite holiday till they came up with a solution. Many other schools in Colombo, such as St. Peter’s College went into exile as the British wanted much space to station military personnel. Fr. Peter Pillai, at just 38 was only two years into his Rectorship. From my correspondence with his niece Sr. Mary Stanislaus, I learned that he had to go to Jaffna, where his other family members stayed under the care of his elder brother, Bishop Jerome Emilianuspillai OMI, the Bishop of Jaffna. Soon a number of generous individuals came up to Fr. Peter Pillai willing to lend their private properties to house classrooms for the boys. The first of these was at Homagama.

Map of Colombo C. 1940 (Sri Lanka National Archives)

St. Joseph’s in Homagama

An old ‘Waluawa’ spanning a six-acre rugged land in Homagama was a big breakthrough for Fr. Peter Pillai. Temporary classrooms and cadjan sheds were to be built. Under Fr. Alfred Nanayakkara and Fr. Sebastian Fernando, whatever there was on the blueprint stood out as finished buildings within a month. However, Colombo had just faced the terror of the Japanese Easter Sunday raid on April 5, 1942, and parents were too nervous about sending their young sons to a distant location. However, Homagama started as the first branch of the College in exile on April 20 with 250 boys. Fr. Peter Pillai, residing in Kelaniya at this time, appointed Fr. Alfred Nanayakkara OMI to act as Pro-Rector in Homagama. Societies and clubs functioned well in this branch with much help from the young Fr. Justin Perera. Under Fr. Lanfranc Fernando, over 100 hundred boarders resided in Homagama. The headmaster of the branch was Lewis Fernando. The Homagama boys had their own housing system, named Collin and Lytton; in homage to the first and second Rectors of St. Joseph’s.

St. Joseph’s College Branch in Homagama

St. Joseph’s in Kelaniya

St. Paul’s School, Waragoda