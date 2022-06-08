eLanka Newsletter – 8th June 2022 – 3rd Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia
MY PRIDE & JOY – by Des Kelly
Watch Cricket Highlights – Sri Lanka vs Australia – T20 Series June 2022
Pride of the Lion’s will upset Kangaroo push – by Trevine Rodrigo (elanka – Sports editor – Melbourne)
Good News from Jayam – congratulations 2022 graduates – Samantha – Sydney – Lianne – Wathni – Shehan – Queen Elizabeth jubilee – Happy Birthday Athena
AFFILIATED TO CITY & GUILDS OF LONDON INSTITUTE UK FLITS – by Sunil Thenabadu
Derana Stars in Concert, 2022 – Australia – Photos by RoyGrafix
Sri Lanka is a dangerous side, says Aaron Finch-by Dhammika Ratnaweera
Good And the Bad of Egg – By Dr Harold Gunatillake
From Dr. QUINTUS DE ZYLVA Chairman | Sri Lanka Cricket Foundation of Victoria
Royal College OBA (RCOBA) NSW and ACT Winter 2022 Update
A Kelly Klassic – “Joe Nichols sings this Merle Haggard classic”
SAMANALEE FONSEKA A PHENOMINAL ACTRESS ,SOCIAL ACTIVIST, ENJOYING A CONTENTED LIFE ON PATH TO EMULATE AUNT MALINI FONSEKA – Sunil Thenabadu
First Batch of China’s Grant Medicines to arrive in SL on June 3
Remembering San Michele ( Sandra Joseph ) 1960 – 2018 – by Patrick Ranasinghe
Ticket sales for Sri Lanka – Aussie series from today-by Dhammika Ratnaweera
A KELLY-KLASSIC – I’ll break out again, tonight – by Des Kelly
A story surrounding the fantasy of undefined relationships – By Chanuka Wattegama
Can Sri Lanka’s home-ground advantage unsettle Australia?
“Que Sera Sera”: Doris Day’s Song of Cheerful Fatalism – By D.B.S.Jeyaraj
Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo 108 03 06 2022
Kadadora Viharaya – spectacular vistas of drought – By Arundathie Abeysinghe
Use of AI with service marketing By Aditya Abeysinghe
The Burgher Association Australia Winter 2022 Bulletin issue
7-Day Mindfulness Meditation Challenge – by Uma Panch Mindset Coaching
AVISHYA.COM – CORPORATE OVERVIEW
VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY
Obituary Notices June
