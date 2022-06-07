Good News from Jayam – congratulations 2022 graduates – Samantha – Sydney – Lianne – Wathni – Shehan – Queen Elizabeth jubilee – Happy Birthday Athena

Dr. Kohona Explores Ways to Boost Trade with China

Sri Lanka Ambassador in Beijing Dr. Palitha Kohona has requested the China Asia Economic Development Association Urban Cooperation Committee (CAEDAUCC) to establish Sri Lanka national pavilions, both online and offline, as part of the overall efforts to promote Sri Lanka products.Declaring Sri Lanka should make every effort to increase exports to China, Ambassador Kohona said increase of Sri Lankan exports to China could help Sri Lanka overcome the current crisis.

Newlyweds Alexa and Trey of Bellevue, WA Cruising Alaska on the ‘Discovery Princess’

Happy 4th Birthday Athena (You can’t beat that smile!)

Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth Celebrations in London (Please click on arrow)

Congratulations Graduates !

Samantha Djahanshahi

Sydney Bacon

Lianne de Silva

Wathni Wije

Shehan

Lunch with Sheahara Pandithage of Wembley, UK at “The Strand House” in Manhattan Beach, Ca.

Shanthi and Nandi Jasentuliyana 40th Wedding Anniversary in Diamond Bar, Ca.

Urgently Required Medical supplies were dispatched to the University Hospital Peradeniya (UTH), by Meditech Data International CEO Dilip Niranjan Jayasekara from the funds raised at the 40th-anniversary gathering of Shanthi and Nandi Jasentuliyana.

Lassana Launches La Treats Range of Cookies

Lassana Group of Companies, has launched of a delicious and innovative range of exclusive cookies to the Sri Lankan market under its own proprietary brand, ‘La Treats’. With the promise of ‘Treat Yourself’, La Treats presently offers six unique flavours for cookie lovers to enjoy. All new flavors of freshly baked La Treats cookies, including Choco Chip, Red Velvet, Milk and Malt, Fruit & Nut, Blueberry, and Raisin are now available for purchase online and at all Lassana showrooms, island wide.

Jayam’s Choice “For So Long” by The Bee Gees (Please click on arrow)

Lankan Muslims forgo Hajj pilgrimage to save forex for the country

Over 1,500 Muslims who were planning to make the Hajj pilgrimage this year have decided to skip in a bid to help Sri Lanka conserve scarce foreign exchange. Saudi Arabia had allocated a quota of nearly 1,600 persons from Sri Lanka for the Hajj this year. It was the first time in two years Sri Lanka got an opportunity as Saudi cancelled the practice of one of the pillars of Islam for outsiders in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID pandemic. Sources said if Sri Lankans were to undertake the pilgrimage the cost would have been around $ 7 million.

Significant Contribution to Natural Sciences: Rohan Pethiyagoda

In what is probably the highest accolade paid to a Sri Lankan naturalist ever, this year’s Linnean Medal for Zoology was bestowed on Rohan David Pethiyagoda, who, though not a scientist in the formal sense, has as a naturalist been a guiding light with his magisterial Freshwater Fishes in Sri Lanka (1990) and been responsible for the discovery and/or description of almost a hundred new species of vertebrates from our island. The ceremony at Burlington House on May 24, and Rohan Pethiyagoda says he felt very honored as a Sri Lankan to be standing there.

Stardust Nite at the Ceylinco Ballroom on July 10th 1970 Rs. 7.00 (were you there? Livy was!)

“Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo June 3rd, 2022 (Please click on arrow)

We have large whiskeys and even larger seagrass, fanged fans, young bakers, the port in action and our top story

discusses the cause of our crisis plus economic snippets.

Obituaries – Sad News

Major General Yogendra Balaretnarajah VSV USP NDC – Former Chief of Staff,​ Sri Lanka Army – husband of late Sarojini,​ father of Anusha,​ Arjuna and Brahman and grandfather of Ashwin,​ Akshara and Bhishman,​ father-in-law of Mohan Villavarayan and Dr Anjana,​ son of late Mr & Mrs Balaretnaraja of Kachcheri – Nallur Road,​ brother of Mrs Chandramathy Ganesharatnam,​ late Mrs Ratnaleela Tissainayagam,​ Dammayanthy Nadaraja,​ Ganendra,​ Balendra,​ Rajendra and Nareshkumar. Funeral was at the General Cemetery,​ Kanatta new Crematorium 2nd June 2022 with Hindu rituals followed by escort under full military honors.

(See Appreciation by S. Skandakumar below)

Charles Selvaratnam David “Charlie” (73) passed away in Sydney,​ Australia on May 25th 2022.

Charlie was a Civil and Structural Engineer working for the New South Wales Government. Husband of Puvaneswari (Rani),​ father of Prishan,​ Nishan,​ father-in-law of Anita,​ grandfather to Maya,​ Alisha,​ brother of late Alfred (Alfie),​ Sarojini,​ Joseph (Joe),​ Paul,​ brother-in-law of late Ranjini,​ Indran Nallamanickam​,​ Rohinie,​ Ami. Funeral was in Sydney on 6th June 2022.

Colman Ebert (Former G.A.) – Husband of Indrani,​ father of Cheruka,​ brother of Elton and Maise and Roy and Viji,​ expired. Burial was at General Cemetery Borella,​ Roman Catholic Section. on 30th May 2022.

Live Life To The Fullest – Albert Einstein Just Saying !

Recipes From Roma’s Kitchen

Crisp Asparagus Rolls with Cheese and xo Sauce

Ingredients

16 fresh large asparagus spears (about 1 lb./500g)

6 cups (1.5liters) water mixed with 1 tablespoon

of salt

Ice water

2 to 3 sheets filo pastry (20×11 in/50x28cm each)

for wrapping

6 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese

4 teaspoons XO sauce

1/2 cup (1 stick 125 g) butter, melted

1/4 cup (60 ml) olive oil

Makes 16 pieces

Preparation time:20 minutes

Cooking time :10 minutes

METHOD

1.Cut off the bottom one-third of the asparagus spears and

discard. Bring the salted water to a boil in a saucepan and

blanch the asparagus spears for 3 minutes, then drain and

quickly plunge into the ice water.

2.Cut the filo pastry into long rectangular strips with the width measuring 2/3 the height of the asparagus spears.

3.Place the grated cheese and the asparagus spears on a large plate, then move the plate to and fro to roll the asparagus in the cheese until well coated.

4.Place each asparagus spear on a filo strip, close to one end. Spread 1/4 teaspoon of the XO sauce over the asparagus and brush the filo strip with the melted butter.

5.Wrap by rolling the filo strip around the asparagus spear 3 to 4 times and seal with a dab of the butter. Repeat with all the other asparagus spears.

6.Heat the olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat and pan- fry the asparagus rolls on all sides, placing the sealed edge face down first, until the filo pastry turns golden brown. Serve hot on a platter.

