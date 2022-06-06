From Dr. QUINTUS DE ZYLVA Chairman | Sri Lanka Cricket Foundation of Victoria

We first met Sr. Disna at St. Gabriel’s in Hatton when she looked after a group of orphan children. She has since moved on and after some postgraduate work in the U.K. she returned to Mother Lanka and continues her calling to assist children in need. She instils in the youth of Mother Lanka the need to study and finally make a difference to the poor and deprived. She has worked in the junior school of Royal College Colombo.

Her mission with the deprived and needy has been exemplary.

AuSLMAT is proud to have worked with her mission over many years. Vishwa is one such child whom she nurtured at Hatton – Vishwa is now an Assistant in the Survey Department in Colombo – happily married with

one child.

ATTENDING SCHOOL IN MOTHER LANKA

ANUDHI is a grade 10 student. The frequent power outages has interfered with her school work. We have sent her a SAMSUNG phone which she uses on a daily basis and is happy with this gadget! The buses don’t run as frequently

as they should.

AUSLMAT is hoping to visit Sri Lanka in August and we hope that the petrol situation would have eased by then.

LAKSHITHA DANANJAYA and HIS MOTHER OF MATARA

Lakshitha’s mother has nurtured and brought up the five sons she was left with when her husband died at the Matara hospital some years ago. AUSLMAT met her at the Matara hospital one day and have since supported and encouraged her and the boys. The eldest Lakshitha now works in Colombo and supports the family during these difficult days. The father’s death anniversary was remembered at the local temple.