







Stop using “Sir” now ….By Des Kelly

Slave, I remain, or Servant, I remain, same thing, equally distasteful. Personally, I have never liked being addressed to, as Sir. It irks me. Not only that, but it annoys me as well.

In most Countries, some don’t give a damn anyway, people are born, then Christened with names chosen by their parents. They then grow up (educated or illiterate), as the case may be, to face life the best way they know, how.

Some go on to EARN “Titles” , such as “Your Holiness”, or “Your Majesty” (to name just two, on the top rung of the ladder), they are ENTITLED to these titles (pardon the pun), & in the “olde dayes”, if you didn’t use these titles in the right manner, you could get your head chopped off.

Very recently, I wrote an article for eLanka regarding the British Royals who STILL think of their underlings as Servants. I hated the “S” word then, and I still cannot stand it. Likewise, the word Slave. So SIR, is a combination of both, and though I have been called many things in my life, I retain the right of not wanting to be addressed as SIR.

Just for the record, I am merely the undersigned, a job that I proudly hold at the age of 4 score + 3, now, a job that others seek, but cannot find, not until I personally leave from the “

“Departure-Lounge”, at Tulla, or wherever.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.