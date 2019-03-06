“STORIES IN SONG” 2019 Series. – “COUNTRY OLDIES” – By Des Kelly

Country oldies, but “goodies” I should add, because, here are a “Couple” that both made it to the stage of the old Opry,

as it is fondly known, singly, and as an extremely popular snging duo. Their names, Jeannie Seely, still performing at nearly 79 years of age, and Jack Greene, who sadly passed away in 2013, aged 83. R.I.P. Jack, It was easy to see why these two performers were so very popular. Their voices in harmony were pleasing to hear, even though both of them had performed for many years before they got together to vocalize on a song that is certainly one of my favourites, and after you, my readers, hear it, I am sure that you will love the song too.

Quanah Talmadge Tubb, also known simply as Billy Talmadge, wrote the song which was turned into a “hit” by his famous Uncle Ernest Tubb, who was a Texan and quite probably sang this song “on request” more than any other, and Ernest Tubb & his band named the “Texas Troubadours”

did sing many many songs. Unfortunately, Ernest also passed away at 70 years of age, but THIS SONG will live forever, in the hearts & minds of Country Music lovers.

Ladies & Gentlemen, I give you the “Jeannie & Jack” duo, with a couple of great songs that they did together. Please enjoy them. They may have been “oldies” but they are certainly “goodies”, because “COUNTRY” is what MUSIC is about, and I love my music ” Country-Style”.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief)– eLanka