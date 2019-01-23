“STORIES IN SONG” SERIES 2019 “TIME TO REMEMBER” – By Des Kelly

When I first noticed the name Jimmy Fortune on you-tube, I have to admit that this name somehow, did not “ring any bells” for me. However, I have now found out that he was a member of the wonderful Statler Brothers, founded by brothers Don Reid, who was the lead voice, Harold, who sang bass, Phil Balsley sang baritone & Lew DeWitt sang tenor & was the guitarist for the original quartette, but illness forced him to retire and he was replaced by Jimmy Fortune in 1983.

The group originally formed in 1955. It wasn’t too long before they became well-known as a Country/Folk group who also began recording some beautiful Gospel songs.

The late great Johnny Cash also had them as his back-up singers, and thery were associated with other similar groups such as The Oak Ridge Boys who were active since 1955 until 2002.

They officially “retired” as a group on the 22nd of October, at a concert in their hometown, but CDs of the group are still available for the thousands who enjoyed their music. All the boys are alive & well, and it gives me great pleasure in bringing the readers of eLanka, two songs picked for them especially, one, featuring Jimmy Fortune in a “solo” performance. Please enjoy the Statler Brothers, as it is now “Time To Remember” good music of the years gone by.

Desmond Kelly.