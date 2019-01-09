“STORIES IN SONG” SERIES 2019 – By Des Kelly

On the other hand, Randy Bruce Traywick (better known as Randy Travis), yet another great Country Singer, songwriter, guitarist & part-time “actot” as well, was born in Tennessee on the 4th of May, 1959, active, in the recording business since 1978, scoring no less than 20 superb Country Albums, as he “toured” around the World, and I was privileged to see him on stage in Melbourne many long years ago, was impressed with his style of singing, plus some of the songs he picked on to entertain us.

He married Elizabeth Hatcher, a film producer & nightclub owner in 1991, after a rather long “engagement” of 9 years.

Elizabeth was 20 years older than Randy, but age is just a number, folks. It all depends on how you “feel”. When she met him, Randy was just 17 years old & if my readers are good at arithmetic, Liz was then around the 37 year mark.

Still, she helped promote her famous partner, but unfortunately, they parted company 19 years later, in 2010.

Randy then met Mary Beougher, and, as he certainly liked his “long engagements”, was still not married to her, when he had a massive stroke in 2013, but fought back, even after his doctors advised that perhaps he should be taken off his life-support. Mary, I believe, is still with this great entertainer, so, good luck to you, Randy Travis, someday, I suppose, “the circle will no longer be broken” (as happens to every one of us), in the meanwhile, may the Almighty bring you back to good health. Please enjoy still another superb Country Singer, ladies & gentlemen.

