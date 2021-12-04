SUNDAY CHOICE – Don’t take the good times for granted

“Count your blessings, name them one by one;

and it will surprise you what the Lord has done”

“But seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be added to you.

Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Today has enough trouble of its own.…”

Matthew 6: 33-34.

So if just for a moment forget all your troubles and count all your blessings instead.

Pray this clip will be a Blessing to you.