THE GOONERATNE MEMORIAL LIBRARY, SRI LANKA

Dec 4, 2021 Posted by In Articles Tagged ,

Viharagala Estate, Haputale, Sri Lanka

Contacts:  Postal: The Librarian, Gooneratne Memorial Library.

Viharagala Estate Bungalow, Koslanda/Beragala Road, Nikapotha P.O, Sri Lanka

                  Email: <ygooneratne2@ gmail.com>

Note to the Researcher: This is not a Lending Library, and no items may be removed. Its focus is on areas relating to Sri Lanka, but the range of its holdings goes far beyond that. While all  books are listed alphabetically A – Z by their titles and/or  their authors’ surnames, they are also catalogued under the Dewey Decimal Classification  system as follows:

000 – 099  GENERAL WORKS

100 – 199  PHILOSOPHY and PYCHOLOGY

200 – 299  RELIGION

300 – 399  SOCIAL SCIENCES

400 – 499  LANGUAGE

500 – 599  NATURAL SCIENCES and MATHEMATICS

600 – 699  TECHNOLOGY

700 – 799  THE ARTS

800 – 899  LITERATURE AND RHETORIC

900 – 999  HISTORY,  BIOGRAPHY  and GEOGRAPHY

FIND THE BOOK YOU WANT!

If you are looking for a particular book, keep the above system in mind while you search  first in the alphabetically arranged list of authors’ surnames.  For example, This Inscrutable Englishman,  a book co-written by  Brendon Gooneratne and Yasmine Gooneratne about the life and career of Sir John D’Oyly a 19th century civil servant whose diplomacy helped bring  about the fall of the ancient kingdom of Kandy. would certainly be listed with books by all authors whose surname begins with the letter G.  Can’t find it there? Search the same list for alphabetically arranged book titles  and you may find it among books the titles of which begin with the letter T (This Inscrutable Englishman).  But as a researcher, you may require more than a list. You’d like to know, for instance, what brought D’Oyly to Sri Lanka, and why he never went back to England. Why was the baronetcy he ultimately received from the British Crown he served with such fidelity delivered with seeming reluctance, and delayed so long? Why has this retiring and seemingly inoffensive personality become such a subject of controversy among our own local historians of the period?  Now look at the library catalogue: although this is still under preparation,  you should find the book has been assigned a call number, in the 900 + category, since  links connect it not only to  Sri Lanka’s colonial/postcolonial HISTORY but to the general practice of writing BIOGRAPHY. Now your adventure begins!

If your further reading of list and catalogue  indicates that the Library might  assist your research with information unavailable elsewhere, don’t hesitate to email the Librarian.  He/she will tell you whether, when, and under what safety conditions visitors are likely to be admitted to the Library (hopefully, by mid-2022).

The Library will provide you with a desk,  a quiet, peaceful atmosphere and cotton gloves for use when you handle  library materials. If you can email to the Librarian  a short list of works which you want to examine in some detail, requiring more than a morning or an afternoon’s study, the books on your Must-Read list could, with sufficient notice, even be awaiting your arrival. The Librarian could, on request, arrange access to a photocopier.  

SPECIAL COLLECTIONS

The varied interests of members of the Gooneratne family and the generosity of donors  worldwide have added several special collections that enhance the Library’s holdings and increase its usefulness.  These include the following:

1000 –   1099  CHILDREN’S LITERATURE

1100 –   1199  COOKERY

1200 —   1299  CRICKET

1300 —   1399  FINE ARTS

1400 –    1499  JANE AUSTEN

1500  —  1599  MYTH AND LEGEND

1600  —  1699  NEEDLEWORK & OTHER HANDCRAFTS

1700  —  1799  POST-COLONIAL LITERATURE

1800  —  1899  THEATRE & FILM

1900  —  1999  TRANSPORT

2000   —  2099  WILD LIFE

3000  —  3099  WRITING & EDITING

Separate lists of works available for reference in these areas are presently being compiled.

Contact the Librarian for information.

