A large number of foreigners participated in the shramadana campaign to clean the Galle Fort. Picture by Mahinda P. Liyanage

Source:Dailynews

A Shramadana campaign to clean the Galle Fort was conducted by the Galle Heritage Foundation recently.

Following the easing of the lockdown restrictions in view of the Coronavirus pandemic, travellers in large numbers visited Galle Fort. However owing to the irresponsible and careless conduct of the visitors, the World Heritage Site had become defaced with rubbish left by many who visited the Fort. During the shramdana campaign volunteers cleared the Fort of beer bottles, plastic bottles, glass bottles and polythene and plastic.

Significantly a large number of foreigners also participated in the Shramadana.