SUNDAY CHOICE – This is Our Land

Now that the Federal elections are over and we have a new government and a new Prime Minister we are left with mixed feelings. Some are happy with the outcome, whilst others are not. But, as part of our democracy we accept the voice of the voters and seek good governance. As Christians we should uphold our nation in prayer remembering God’s word of assurance: —

“If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.” 2 Chronicles 7:14..

Prayer for Humility and Integrity.—Dear God, a nation that honours you is blessed.

Let’s pray:–

God, our eternal Father we pray for our government leaders to walk in humility and integrity. May they put the needs of others before themselves and be true servant leaders. May they not be so proud that they cannot hear the wisdom of others, but instead seek out good counsel and follow it. May they be modest and not self-promoting. May they be honest, morally upright, and have strong principles in line with your standard of righteousness. May they not work for their own ends, but for the benefit of all people. Amen.

Pray this clip “The Great Southland of the Holy Spirit” be an inspiration to us all.

