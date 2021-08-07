Sunil Perera of The Gypsies Band ( Sri Lanka’s most famous band) tests COVID-19 positive

Famous musician and leader of the band Gypsies Sunil Perera has been infected with the COVID-19. He is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Colombo. (source: Daily Mirror)

‘Everything about music is fun-oriented’: Sunil Perera of The Gypsies on celebrating 50 years of music

The Gypsies need no introduction. They are one of Sri Lanka’s best-loved and most famous bands. 2020 saw the iconic group celebrating 50 years of music, having started their journey together back in 1970.

Initially a family affair, The Gypsies consisted of the Perera brothers – Sunil, Nihal, Nimal, Lal – and three of their cousins. Today, the group includes brothers Sunil and Piyal Perera with Gordon Athula, Dushan Jayathilake, Monique Pallegama, Kamal Perera, and Shezri Shirajudeen.

Needless to say, the last 50 years have been a time of great change, across all levels, with our most recent upheaval taking place in 2020. Through it all, The Gypsies have entertained us with their music.

The Gypsies lead singer Sunil Perera is at the core of The Gypsies, and is one of Sri Lanka’s best-known entertainers. The Sunday Morning Brunch chatted with Perera, reflecting on how The Gypsies came to be and how the music industry has grown since they started out.

READ MORE of the article on eLanka – Click here