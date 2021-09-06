Sunil Perera: Sri Lanka’s larger than life music legend dies at 68 By Ranga Sirilal and Ayeshea Perera

His song Uncle Johnson from 1987 related a hilarious tale of a ruined wedding anniversary party, while Signore focused on the laments of a defeated politician berating his ungrateful voters. Saima Cut Vela gave advice to a hysterical young woman convinced her husband was fatally ill when in fact he was just drunk.

“It was his presence on stage, the character of the man, the rhythms, text and musicality that The Gypsies bring to us that has appealed to many a fan, spanning well over 50+ years,” Rohan de Lannerole, a prominent singer and choral conductor, said of his broad appeal to audiences.

“It’s also adaptability to different audiences. I recall once, how minutes prior to an event, he changed his set list after taking a good look at the audience.”

Sunil Perera was born in 1952 and was one of 10 children.

His father, an ex-soldier, was the original founder of The Gypsies. Sunil later joined along with his brothers, eventually taking over. Together, they released hit after hit, becoming Sri Lanka’s biggest music franchise.