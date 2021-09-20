SUROL, bringing relief to the marginalized in society.

Established in 1971, becoming a government-approved charity by 1973, SUROL (The Society for Upliftment and Rehabilitation of Leprosy Affected Persons) has focused on one goal for the past 50 years, which is to enable disabled persons affected by leprosy to stand as equals with their counterparts within the community and be accepted by society at large. Throughout the years, SUROL has attracted many prominent business and religious leaders of the country to its cause. One of SUROL’s greatest champions was Fr Glen Fernando, who dedicated his life to this cause.

With the auspices of Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith, the current General Secretary, Rev Fr Neil Dias Karunaratne has taken over the responsibilities of SUROL and he works tirelessly to bring awareness through education programmes, coordinates relief work, and conducts rehabilitation programmes to make the organization’s vision a reality.

The reality, however, is that leprosy is an infection that affects the skin and nerves, and has long-lasting effects on the afflicted who face economic hardships as they are shunned by society. Many of the cases regularly reported throughout the island have severe deformities such as clawed hands and feet, and fingers and toes which require amputation. This is where SUROL steps in, to bring relief to the “poorest of the poor” in society, who when afflicted with this disease are left to fend for themselves. A predominantly donor-driven organization, SUROL requires Rs 36,000 (AUD250) to sponsor a patient for a year. With the increasing cost of living, this sum is barely sufficient for the patienst and their family to exist, however, the organization strives to make a positive change in the lives of the marginalized. Sri Lanka sees on average 2000 new patients a year and SUROL finds it difficult to take on more to their fold with the reduction in funding.

Relieving the suffering, while offering aid to those afflicted by leprosy is a tough task at the best of times, the present COVID pandemic has made that task an uphill challenge for SUROL. However, the organization is determined to remain true to its cause, and to that end, in the past year, SUROL is currently providing aid to over 238 patients, and distributed hampers worth Rs.7500/- (AUD52)with essential provisions during the Christmas season and the Sinhala and Tamil New Year to the marginalized individuals throughout the country. In addition, 30 patients at the Hendala Hospital have received clothing and nutritional items during this time. Currently, stationery items, school bags, school uniforms, and shoes are donated by the educational assistance programme conducted by the organization to the children of 37 families afflicted by the disease. The organization has aided projects with special requirements, such as building toilets, repairing houses especially roofs, purchasing bicycles, tricycles, wheel chairs, along with crutches, spectacles, and special footwear for those in need.

As the organization arrives at a milestone, its 50th year, SUROL plans to forego the celebrations and concentrate on providing the needy with a one-off gift of Rs 12,000 (AUD82) per individual in November 2021. Together with Rev Fr Neil Dias Karunaratne, the organization believes this would be the wish of Fr Glen Fernando whose life’s work revolved around this cause and an apt means of commemorating 50 years of uninterrupted service to those in need. SUROL hopes that more individuals would come forward to support and donate to this worthy cause, especially now as it would make a difference to those marginalized in society by giving them hope.

You can support SUROL in its cause by providing a gift of AUD 85 to a family to celebrate its 50th year. OR You can support a leprosy affected family by providing a per annum amount of AUD 250.

Please visit our website or get in contact with us via e-mail.

SUROL e-mail address info@surol.lk SUROL web address www.surol.lk

SUROL bank details:

ACCOUNT NAME – SUROL

ACCOUNT NUMBER – 1201103401

NAME OF BANK – COMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON LC

BRANCH – BORELLA BRANCH

BANK BRANCH CODE – 7056 019

BANK SWIFT CODE – CCEYLKLX

Rev. Fr. Neil Dias Karunaratne, CSsR

Hony General Secretary

Surol