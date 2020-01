Sydney Bens donate $3000 to Cardinal Ranjith’s fund for Easter Bomb victims

Excess Funds From Farewell to Lal Wickrematunge by Sydney Bens were donated to the Cardinal’s Fund. Lal Wickrematunge with Deli Fernando handed over the cheque to His Eminence

Proceeds from the Farewell Felicitation for Mr. Lal Wickrematunga – Reporting from the Event Desk (Photos thanks to Janine Sebastian) – Click here to see the event photos held on 14th Spet 2019