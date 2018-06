Minister should obtain approval to import vaccines: GMOA Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne should obtain the approval of the Sri Lanka College of Oncologists (SLCO) before importing foreign cancer treatment vaccines, the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) said yesterday.

Mobile App to end all forms of ragging in Uni's launched An application (App) for mobile devices has been launched for state university students to instantly inform the authorities of ragging incidents as a step to eradicate the ragging menace from universities, Higher Education Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe said yesterday.

Govt. intent on bringing Udayanga, Jaliya to justice: PM The government has stepped up its efforts to bring former diplomats Jaliya Wickramasuriya and Udayanga Weeratunga to justice, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told Parliament yesterday.

Extraditing Mahendran: S'pore wants SL to check on the procedure Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told Parliament today that the Singapore government had asked the Sri Lankan government to make a request about the procedure to extradite Central Bank's former governor Arjun Mahendran as its laws did not allow Singapore to arrest him based on an Interpol red notice.