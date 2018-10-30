“THE LAST POST” By Des Kelly

An extremely interesting “story” regarding the above, came to my attention via Valerie Weerakoon, recently.

Merril Aluwihara, in England has written this article, expressing a wish that it be “passed on” to the public, and, to fulfil his wish, I decided to e’mail Merril and inform him that I would do so, crediting him as the author of the piece, but, at the same time, using my own method of transferring the work, including the addition of “music” to whatever story I find interesting, only to make it even MORE interesting to thousands of our eLanka readers on-line, around the World.

It has been over a week now. I still have not heard from Merril, so decided to “pass his story on” as he wished. Being a former member of the Royal Ceylon Navy, myself, I did know some of the facts behind “the last-post”. As an avid “reader” I do recall that this hand-written note was sadly found in the pocket of the jacket worn by this unknown soldier, from which emanated the playing of the last-post, as we know it today. Strangely, because of the particular army, he fought for, only a single BUGLER was allocated to play this stirring piece of music, which, when expertly played, sends a tingle up the spine of anyone listening to it.

The Last-Post is certainly not an orchestral piece of music anyway. It was meant for a solo-instrument, and what better than a military bugle anyway ?. The rest, as they say, is history. For my readers of eLanka, I have just one more thing to say.



The Last-Post is indeed a superb tribute to any Soldier, Sailor, or Airman, killed in the line of duty. I hope this practice will be carried on forever, sad, though the reason may be, however, let us not forget ANYONE who volunteers to take on a job that could possibly kill him or her in the process. Our military people, our police, our firemen, nurses, etc., etc., one should not have to die, to be honoured.

P.T.S.D. (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) is rife, all over the World, but let us stick to Australia, for the moment.

Any Government elected in this great Country MUST remember to get their priorities in the correct order.

Infrastructure, building roads that circumnavigate Cities, building railways that could get people to work half an hour earlier, etc., all very good, but do not forget the folk who stuck their necks out to help Governments to do all this.

These brave men & women risk their lives, luckily, the Last Post is not “played” for them, but then, many are back home, to face indifference, intolerance, & P.T.S.D. which unfortunately, sometimes end up in suicide.

Australia should not let this happen. We are a young Country and should set an example. Australia CAN afford to eradicate P.T.S.D. altogether. Let’s DO IT.!!!

Desmond Kelly

(Editor-in-Chief)— eLanka.

*The Last Post *

I suppose some of you are familiar with this story – for those who aren’t….perhaps it may add an extra and special dimension to this familiar tune.

If any of you have ever been to a military funeral in which The Last Post was played,

This brings out a new meaning of it.

Here is something everyone should know.Until I read this, I didn’t know.

We have all heard the haunting song,

‘The Last Post.’

It’s the song that gives us the lump in our throats and usually tears in our eyes.

But, do you know the story behind the song?

If not, I think you will be interested to find out about its humble Beginnings.

Reportedly, it all began in 1862 during the American Civil War, when Union Army Captain Robert Ellicombe was with his men near Harrison’s Landing in Virginia. The Confederate Army was on the other side of the narrow strip of land.

During the night, Captain Ellicombe heard the moans of a soldier who lay severely wounded on the field. Not knowing if it was a Union or Confederate soldier, the Captain decided to risk his life and bring the stricken man back for medical attention. Crawling on his stomach through the gunfire,

The Captain reached the stricken soldier and began pulling him towards his encampment.

When the Captain finally reached his own lines, he discovered it was actually a Confederate soldier, but the soldier was dead..The Captain lit a lantern and suddenly caught his breath and went numb with shock. In the dim light, he saw the face of the soldier… It was his own son. The boy had been studying music in the South when the war broke out.

Without telling his father, the boy enlisted in the Confederate Army.

The following morning, heartbroken, the father asked permission of his superiors to give his son a full military burial, despite his enemy status.

His request was only partially granted.The Captain had asked if he could have a group of Army band members play a funeral dirge for his son at the funeral.

The request was turned down since the soldier was a Confederate.But, out of respect for the father, they did say they could give him only one musician.

The Captain chose a bugler. He asked the bugler to play a series of musical notes he had found on a piece of paper in the pocket of the dead youth’s uniform.

This wish was granted.

The haunting melody, we now know as ‘The Last Post’ used at military funerals was born.The words are:

Day is done.

Gone the sun.

From the lakes

From the hills.

From the sky.

All is well.

Safely rest.

God is nigh.

Fading light.

Dims the sight.

And a star.Gems the sky.

Gleaming bright.

From afar.

Drawing nigh.

Falls the night…

Thanks and praise.

For our days.

Neath the sun

Neath the stars.

Neath the sky

As we go.

This we know.

God is nigh.

I too have felt the chills while listening to ‘The Last Post’

But I have never seen all the words to the song until now.

I didn’t even know there was more than one verse.

I also never knew the story behind the song and I didn’t know if

You had either so I thought I’d pass it along.

I now have an even deeper respect for the song than I did before.

Remember Those Lost and Harmed While Serving Their Country.

*Also Remember Those Who Have Served And Returned; And for those presently serving in the Armed Forces.*

