Three bindaas ways to connect back home in June

12th of June, 2018

Telstra is helping customers connect home in June with double data and unlimited standard international calls from Australia to India, United Kingdom, Canada and United States.

Customers can receive double their data with every $40 recharge (5GB data + 5GB Data Bank bonus) on Telstra Pre-Paid Extra™ before 2 July 2018 – as well as unlimited calls to standard international numbers in 10 selected destinations.*

To celebrate, Dimal Patel, Penrith Store Leader, is sharing three bindaas ways to connect home with India through your smartphone.

“When a son or daughter, aunt or uncle, cousin or friend is living overseas, it’s more important than ever to connect to home,” Mr Patel said.

“With Telstra’s special double data offer and unlimited standard calls to India on select pre-paid mobile plans, it’s easier than ever before to connect to home on Australia’s best mobile network.”

A virtual tour of your Australian life

Spend a day taking your parents or loved ones on a virtual tour of your Australian home town with your smartphone. Take photos of your everyday life, including selfies from your favourite cafes, shops and parks and share in near real-time with your double data offer.

Binge on a large family group chat

Invite all your family and loved ones to a gigantic group chat party on WhatsApp and catch up on all the latest family news (and pictures).

Talk for hours from your favourite place

Have you got a favourite hangout place? Perhaps it’s a restaurant or Bondi or St Kilda beach? Snap pictures of your hangout spot and, while there, speak to loved ones back home for hours with unlimited standard international calls to 10 selected destinations, including India, on Telstra’s $40 and above Telstra Pre-Paid Extra plans – it’s never been easier to phone home.

For more information on Telstra’s special mobile offers head into a store or visit www.telstra.com/international. Telstra team members at the Penrith store, and many other stores, speak a range of languages, including Bengali, Hindi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Rajasthani, Sinhalese, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

* Data Bank is capped at 50GB. Terms and conditions apply for products and offers mentioned. Visit a Telstra store or telstra.com.au for full details. Ten select destinations include China, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, UK and USA

Telstra Pre-Paid Extra inclusions:

Recharge $30 $40 $50 $60 Data 2.5GB 10GB 15GB 20GB 5GB + 5GB Data Bank bonus 7.5GB + 7.5GB Data Bank bonus 10GB + 10GB Data Bank bonus Data Bank Data Bank capped at 50GB. Save up to 50GB of unused data, when you recharge $30+ before expiry. Active recharge required to access Data Bank. Recharge inclusions for use in Australia within 28 Days

TYNTK: Telstra Pre-Paid Extra™: Your unused Data Bank data does not expire unless you switch to another offer. Unlimited International Calls excludes satellite and premium numbers, and video calls. ® are registered trade marks and ™ are trade marks of Telstra Corporation Limited, ABN 33 051 775 556